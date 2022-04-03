The Mount Marty University baseball team rode their “Jet” to a pair of victories Sunday.
Jet Weber had walk-off singles in each end of a doubleheader sweep over Morningside at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. MMU won the opener 9-8 in eight innings, and the nightcap 3-2.
“It’s nice when you have players like Jet — and we have a lot of them — who give all they’ve got. They’re hard workers and good leaders,” said MMU head coach Andy Bernatow. “To see them rewarded for their success makes me smile. It’s a special day for us.”
In the opener, MMU survived a Morningside comeback before winning in extra innings.
Four different Lancers had two hits each: Mason Townsend, Ethan Wishon, Connor Capps and Josh Roemen. Wishon homered and doubled, and Capps and Roemen each homered among their two hits.
Also for the Lancers, Billy Hancock hit his 10th home run of the season. Weber, Zane Salley and David Richardson each had a hit in the victory.
Jayson Willers and Hunter Hope each had three hits for Morningside, which outhit the Lancers 15-12. Aiden Bishop doubled and singled. Elijah Rude also had two hits. Carter Ades, Gunnar Kale, Alex Calabrese, Jacob O’Dell and Hunter Jenkins each had a hit.
Chris Rofe pitched 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief, striking out four, for the win. Jordan Kyle took the loss, also in relief.
Morningside led 2-0 and 3-1 before the Lancers took the lead. After an error extended the inning and allowed the tying run to score, the Lancers got back-to-back home runs from Capps and Roemen to take a 6-3 lead.
MMU extended the lead to 8-3 on a Hancock blast before Morningside came back. The Mustangs batted around, chasing two Lancer pitchers before Rofe got the final out in what was now a tie game.
A hard wind that pushed the ball out to left played a factor in both teams’ big innings, even though the Mustangs didn’t have a home run.
“This ball field can be offensive (friendly), and it can affect the way you do things in terms of defense,” Bernatow said. “The outfielders have to play deep, and that creates hits that aren’t typically falling in.”
After that, neither team got a runner to second until the bottom of the eighth. Capps, who led off with a walk, moved up to second on a one-out sacrifice bunt by Richardson, bringing up Weber.
“I tried to stay middle-middle,” Weber said. “I wanted to find something I could stay on top of. If it’s in the air with two outs, it’s probably going to be caught.”
Weber shot the ball through the infield, scoring Capps from second and setting off a celebration near first base.
In the nightcap, MMU pitcher Clayton Chipchase closed the door after giving up a two-run home run to Calabrese in the first inning.
“Our pitching staff did a good job of keeping us in the games,” Weber said. “We saw how hard they were working, and wanted to pay it back to them. We were able to do it when it mattered.”
Weber finished with two of the Lancers’ four hits in the nightcap. Wishon and Tyler Linch each had a hit, with Linch’s hit being a double.
Calabrese had two of Morningside’s six hits. Ades, Kale, Rude and Hope each had a hit.
Chipchase went the distance, striking out seven, in the win. Jackson Stephen took the loss in relief.
After Calabrese gave Morningside the early 2-0 lead, the Lancers got one back in the second. Caid Koletzky drew a leadoff walk, stole second and came in to score as Linch’s hit fell in front of a diving Morningside outfielder.
The Lancers tied the game in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Richardson, scoring Wishon.
Morningside threatened to retake the lead in the seventh. Hits by Rude and Ades, with a walk to Carter Kratz in between, loaded the bases. But Chipchase got a lazy fly ball to left from Kale to end the threat.
As it did in the first game, the game-winning rally started with a walk to Capps. After Linch bunted him to second and a flyout by Richardson, Weber came up again.
“We do a good job of keeping track of things,” Weber said. “In the last at bat, I knew to key on an off-speed (pitch) early. Just being calm was the big thing.”
Weber lined a shot to center field, which fell in front of a diving defender to set off another celebration near first base — this time with water bottles involved.
Sunday’s sweep gave the Lancers a 3-1 series win over Morningside, pushing MMU to 23-8 overall and 9-3 in the GPAC. Morningside fell to 17-10, 4-8 in the GPAC.
“This was huge,” Weber said. “This conference is extremely competitive.”
Through three weekends of GPAC play, the Lancers have gone 3-1 in each weekend. Mount Marty sits in third place, two games behind league frontrunners Doane and Concordia.
“We feel like, over the years, there is a lot of parity in the conference. Morningside has been one of the better programs year in and year out,” Bernatow said. “For us to have a 3-1 weekend is a pretty good deal.”
The Lancers now prepare for an extended road trip, with no home games until April 20. Next up for MMU is a weekend set at Dordt (10-18, 6-6 GPAC), April 8-9.
“Dordt has Gyeongju Kim, who has probably been one of the best pitchers in the league this season,” Bernatow said. “Logan Van Horne also throws well, and they’ve figured out ways to knock down wins.
“We have to make sure we’re ready to play.”
