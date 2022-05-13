Lancers Set For NAIA Opening Round

Between preparing for finals, finishing up clinicals for the semester and practices, Kaylee Rogers didn’t have time to think about what was coming up for her and her Mount Marty softball teammates.
Until she went to pack.
Rogers and the Lancers leave today (Saturday) for Chickasha, Oklahoma, and the NAIA Opening Round tournament there. The team will leave from the Laddie E. Cimpl Arena parking lot at 3 p.m., then follow Summit and 4th Street to Broadway, where they will begin their trip south.
“I’m done with school and I still get to play. That’s pretty cool,” Rogers said Friday afternoon. “I don’t think it will sink in until we get there.”
Picked to finish seventh in the GPAC preseason poll, the Lancers (32-14, 15-7 GPAC) put together their first complete winning season since the program was restarted in 2001. The team did have a winning record in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
“Our team has so many girls with so many talents,” said senior center fielder Abby Thomas. “But what makes our team different is the chemistry we have. All of us, we’re like a little family. Everyone is there to pick each other up. We want to go out and have fun.”
Mount Marty was 2-2 after the opening week of Great Plains Athletic Conference play, then won 12 of 13 and 14 of 16 to vault themselves into contention to host an opening pod of the conference tournament.
“The first week and a half of GPAC play was a little rough,” Rogers said. “After about a quarter of the GPAC season we had an eye-opening moment that we could compete in the conference.”
The Lancers’ talent was noticed by the league’s coaches, with seven Mount Marty players receiving all-GPAC honors, all on the first or second team. Catcher Karlee Arnold (.326, 10 HR, 15 2B, 10 RBI) and shortstop Elliot Burns (.515, 16 HR, 16 2B, 4 3B, 64 RBI, 44 runs, 17 SB) earned first-team honors, while pitcher Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen (12-2, 2.70 ERA, 107 K in 114 IP), Thomas (.381, 33 runs, 20 SB), first baseman Kelly Amezcua (.304, 6 HR, 25 RBI), third baseman Bailey Kortan (.361, 2 HR, 14 2B, 6 3B, 32 RBI, 45 runs, 10 SB) and designated player Abigail Page (.299, 2 HR, 9 2B, 28 RBI) each earned second team recognition.
“That shows how talented those kids are,” said MMU head coach Kayla Bryant. “It’s cool to see them get recognition for all their hard work.”
Rogers (12-7, 2 saves, 4.11 ERA, 63 K in 97 IP) and Vornhagen have been tag-team partners in the circle since the season-ending injury to sophomore McKenzie Gray (5-4, 1 save, 3.69 ERA, 52 K in 62 2/3 IP).
Offensively, the Lancers have also gotten a spark from freshman infielder Janaeh Castro (.297, 4 HR, 9 2B, 20 RBI). Freshmen Raegan Harper (.262, 3 2B) and Taylor Woolley (.180, 2 HR, 9 RBI) have also stepped into bigger roles. Freshman Ella Ray (.313, 1 HR, 13 RBI), senior Madison Van Wyhe (.267, 2 HR, 12 RBI) and juniors Adrianna Somerville (.234) and Elisabeth McGill (.190, 1 HR) have each played a role when called upon.
“This is a team that pulls together,” Bryant said. “When one group is not doing well, whoever we call upon will do what we need to do to win as a team.”
The Lancers play host Science & Arts (47-8) of Oklahoma in the 6 p.m. game. Second-seeded College of Idaho (41-15) plays Ottawa, Kansas (35-13-1), in the other first-round game, scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
“The main thing is that they’re all good competition,” Bryant said. “You don’t make it here without being a good team.”
For the Lancers to compete in Chickasha they need to “play our game,” according to Thomas.
“We need to keep doing what we’ve been doing, not let our nerves take over,” she said. “We need to go out with the attitude that we can do it, keep playing like we know how.”
Regardless of the outcome in Oklahoma, it’s been a fun ride, Thomas added.
“I’ve never been on a team like this, where everyone is so happy to be there,” she said. “I’m so glad that I have a team like this for my last season.”
The Chickasha bracket continues on May 17, then concludes on May 18 with the championship at noon. The bracket winner will advance with the nine other bracket winners to the NAIA Softball World Series, May 26-June 1 in Columbus, Georgia.
