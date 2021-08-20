FLANDREAU — Treyton Sayler rushed for two scores to lead Jim River to a season opening 32-13 win over Flandreau in Flandreau Friday night.
The win marked the first for the newly formed Scotland-Menno football co-op. Sayler totaled 109 yards and two scores on the ground. Turner Nicholson added 99 yards rushing for the Trappers (1-0). Dawson Bietz threw for 87 yards and a touchdown. Austin Pillsbury brought in the touchdown pass.
Lane Johanson and Tanner Christensen tallied rushing touchdowns for Flandreau. Johansen ran for 48 yards and Christenson threw for 41.
Jim River hosts Baltic at Scotland Friday at 7 p.m. Flandreau is at Beresford Saturday.
McCook Central-Montrose 22, Beresford 13
SALEM — Gavin Gordon threw two touchdowns passes to lead McCook Central-Montrose to a 22-13 win over Beresford Friday night in Salem.
Brode Dennis added 63 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Cougars (1-0). Cody Miles racked up 105 receiving yards. Joe Loudenberg and Will Cleveland grabbed one touchdown pass each.
Isaiah Richards completed one pass for 21 yards and a touchdown for Beresford. Richards led the team with 96 yards receiving. Peyton Fridrich rushed for 17 yards for the Watchdogs.
Loudenberg added an interception on defense for the Cougars. Carter Jandl added two sacks and Miles five solo tackles.
Max Orr had an interception return for a touchdown for Beresford.
McCook Central-Montrose hosts Hill City Saturday, August 28 at 5 p.m. in Salem. Beresford hosts Flandreau Saturday at 7 p.m.
MCM (1-0) 16 0 0 6 —22
BERESFORD (0-1) 13 0 0 0 —13
Avon 56, Corsica-Stickney 22
AVON — The Avon Pirates scored 36 unanswered points on the way to a 56-22 rout of Corsica-Stickney in the football season opener for both squads.
Avon built a 20-0 lead before the Jaguars scored two second quarter touchdowns to move within six, 20-14. The Pirates took control from there, scoring five straight touchdowns while holding the Jaguars out of the endzone until midway in the fourth quarter.
Brady Bierema rushed for 96 yards and three scores, and caught two passes for 32 yards and a score for Avon. Riley Rucktaeschel passed for 93 yards and two scores, and rushed for 70 yards and a score. Jaden Stahl rushed for a touchdown and Landon Mudder had a touchdown catch in the win.
Caden Vandrongelen rushed for 81 yards and Tyson Wentland passed for 111 yards and a score for Corsica-Stickney. Cole Feenstra caught three passes for 118 and a score.
Lincoln Thury had 12 stops, including two for loss, for Avon. Bierema and Tyler Tjeerdsma each picked off passes.
Vandrongelen made 13 stops for Corsica-Stickney.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (0-1) 0 14 0 8 — 22
AVON (1-0) 12 14 22 8 — 56
Chester Area 51, Arlington-Lake Preston 0
LAKE PRESTON — Sratton Eppard was responsible for three touchdowns in a 51-0 Chester Area win over Arlington-Lake Preston in Lake Preston Friday night.
Eppard threw two passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for a third touchdown for Chester Area (1-0). Layke Wold carried the ball for 77 yards and a touchdown. Chase McDonald and Jori Wolf hauled in touchdown passes.
Caden Murphy rushed for 20 yards for Arlington-Lake Preston (0-1). Jake Larsen rushed for four yards and Britt Clarsen threw for four yards.
Arlington-Lake Preston is back in action at Elkton-Lake Benton Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Chester Area is at home against Bon Homme Friday at 7 p.m.
CHESTER AREA (1-0) 38 7 6 0 —51
ARLINGTON-LAKE PRESTON (0-1) 0 0 0 0 —0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.