BRYANT — The 2020 South Dakota VFW Class B State Championship took place in Bryant Sunday afternoon between Region 4B rivals, Dakota Valley Post 319 and Vermillion Post 1.
Dakota Valley won in the high-scoring affair after a late grand slam, 16-12.
“It was a long three days for us,” said Dakota Valley Post 319 head coach Rob Augustine. “We worked hard. We battled. It took a team effort for us today from game one to the last game of the night.”
Vermillion’s Sam Ward took the mound to start the game. Post 1 captured three outs in the top of the first, leaving one on base.
Kobey June took the mound for Post 319. Vermillion scored two runs off two hits from Dylan Thelen and Jacob Chaussee for the 2-0 lead.
At the top of the second inning, Vermillion tagged an out at home to keep Dakota Valley from getting on the scoreboard.
With two outs, Dakota Valley’s Chayce Montagne recorded one RBI off a single. Paul Bruns was next at the plate with bases loaded and a full count, but Vermillion tallied the third out to leave three on.
Post 1 was ahead 2-1 entering the bottom of the second.
Vermillion’s Charlie Ward caught himself in a pickle heading for home after S. Ward was out at first. Dakota Valley catcher Sam Otten overthrew to third as C. Ward went home to increase Post 1’s lead 3-1.
In the top of the third, Dakota Valley scored after a sacrifice fly by June.
Vermillion remained ahead 3-2 entering the bottom of the third. Drew Thelen was the first at-bat and sent the ball over the fence for a solo home run.
With the momentum, C. Ward tallied a hit to run in two RBIs. Vermillion followed with an unearned run off an error, and S. Ward tallied a single RBI.
Post 1 scored five runs on four hits to gain the largest lead of the night 8-2.
Eric Johnson of Dakota Valley hit a triple in the top of the fourth, sending Brenden Klasi home. Vermillion catcher Dylan Thelen tagged the out to keep Post 1’s 6-run lead.
Keaton Hensley followed with a single RBI to bring it within five. With Vermillion’s Gray Peterson on the mound, Otten hit a double to score two, narrowing Post 1’s 8-5 lead.
Dakota Valley kept their bats going as Hunter Beving and June each hit a double for one RBI. Post 319 had five runs on six hits to bring the game within one, 8-7 Vermillion.
Isaac Bruns took the mound for Dakota Valley in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the defense held Post 1 from adding to the board.
Vermillion also clamped down on defense as two hits left two on base but were scoreless in the bottom of the fifth. Post 1 kept the 8-7 lead going into the sixth inning.
In the sixth, Dakota Valley captured two unearned runs. Klasi also crossed home after tagging up for Dakota Valley's first lead, 10-8.
The momentum started to swing as Vermillion loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth with no outs.
Chaussee recorded a grand slam to regain the lead 12-10. Post 1 ended the sixth inning with four runs and two hits.
Jake Jensen and Willis Robertson threw for Vermillion in the final inning. Beving had a single RBI with the bases loaded and one out, putting Dakota Valley down one.
June followed with another single RBI to tie the game at 12. The bases remained loaded with one out.
I. Bruns hits a grand slam over right field, shifting the momentum as Post 319 went up 16-12 before Vermillion captured the third out.
Dakota Valley’s Jake Pruchniak took the mound to finish the game. Post 319 finished the job to win the state championship 16-12 with one left on for Vermillion.
“We had a little lapse, but we pulled it out in the end,” said Post 319 coach Augustine. “We did what we had to do to win.”
Dakota Valley had 19 hits and seven errors in the 16-12 win. Post 1 tallied 11 hits and two errors in the championship.
“I don’t know where to begin with these guys [Post 1],” said Vermillion head coach Tom Heisinger. “I just love the way they compete, and they’re a team. They all work together, and they pick each other up.”
June and I. Bruns each had four RBIs for Post 319. Both also pitched three innings, and June recorded three strikeouts from the mound.
For Vermillion, Chaussee had four RBIs. S. Ward pitched the game-high 3.2 innings and had three strikeouts.
“We played the game the right way, and I’m really proud of the run we went on,” said Post 1 coach Heisinger.
The Class B state champions finished the season 18-7. Vermillion ended 29-7.
“I think it was our time,” said Post 319 coach Augustine. “We batted them tough through the season.”
Dakota Valley loses eight players after this season (Drew Addison, Hensley, Johnson, Klasi, Otten, Ethan Redmond, Jordan Smith, and Donald Whitlock).
“I love them,” said Post 319 coach Augustine. “They worked hard for me all year. I didn’t get a chance to have a high school season, but we finished out Legion/19U on a good note. It took us a while, but we got here.”
Post 1 loses two (Peterson, and S. Ward).
“Sam and Gray are a couple of guys that have really worked hard to develop their baseball skills,” said Post 1 coach Heisinger. “We are going to miss their leadership and so many things I can’t even begin to mention. Two great kids—I’m just proud I got to be around them for years.”
Dakota Valley ended the 2020 season 2-3 against Vermillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.