VERMILLION — The Yankton Bucks improved to 16-1 with a sweep of a triangular in boys’ tennis action on Tuesday in Vermillion.
Yankton claimed an 8-1 victory over Lennox. The lone win for the Orioles came at flight one doubles.
Sending out their junior varsity players, Yankton swept Vermillion 9-0.
Yankton travels to Madison on Saturday, facing Watertown and Madison in a triangular.
YANKTON 8, LENNOX 1
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Jaxon Plank 6-3, 6-4; Ryan Schulte Y def. Andrew Daugherty 6-2, 6-2; Zac Briggs Y def. Cody Plank 6-1, 6-2; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Gunnar Geiken 6-0, 6-1; Keaton List Y def. Dason Wilson 6-0, 6-2; Miles Krajewski Y def. Eli Plank 6-2, 6-1
DOUBLES: J. Plank-Daugherty L def. Becker-Briggs 6-4, 6-2; Schulte-List Y def. Geiken-Wilson 6-2, 6-1; H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway Y def. C. Plank-E. Plank 6-1, 6-0
JV: Ridgway Y def. Pierce Temme 10-4; Corrigan Johnke Y def. Noah Welch 10-0; Christopher Rockne Y def. Cian Smith 10-1; Jack Pedersen Y def. Camden Faulds 10-1; Johnke-M. Krajewski Y def. Welch-Temme 10-2; Rockne-Pedersen Y def. Smith-Faulds 10-1
YANKTON 9, VERMILLION 0
SINGLES: Jack Pedersen Y def. Caden Mandernach 10-2; Christopher Rockne Y def. Lucas Green 10-4; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Theo Wittmuss 10-5; Hunter Eggen Y def. Grant Freeling 10-3; Luke Moeller Y def. Hayden Fogelman 10-7; Ethan Marsh Y def. Mason Freeling 10-5
DOUBLES: Rockne-Pedersen Y def. Mandernach-Wittmuss 10-3; Kralicek-Eggen Y def. Caleb Reins-Green 10-3; Moeller-Marsh Y def. Fogelman-M. Freeling 10-1
JV: Chase Howe Y def. Reins 9-1; Elisha Swanson Y def. Zane Parry 8-1; Logan Tepe V def. Tanner Becker 8-4; Coleman Frank Y def. Henry Schulte 8-2; Howe-Swenson Y def. G. Freeling-Parry 8-1; Becker-Frank Y def. Schulte-Tepe 8-4
