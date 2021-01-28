With a nod, Jaden Kral affirmed that, yes, it felt like a ‘big game’ with plenty of electricity in the gym.
Thanks to a strong first half by Kral and a strong second half by Matthew Mors, the second-ranked Yankton boys’ basketball team held off fourth-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51-46 in a game that felt like a postseason showdown Thursday night at the YHS gym.
“We knew it’d be a big game,” said Kral, a junior, who scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
“We needed this one. We knew we haven’t played to our full potential, but I think tonight we saw the Bucks that we’ve been working for.”
Kral, in particular, was crucial in the Bucks (11-2) establishing the tone early on in the game. He scored eight consecutive points between the first and second quarters, and then added the final two baskets for Yankton which led 25-19 at halftime.
With Roosevelt’s defense keyed on stopping Mors, the senior standout, Kral took advantage — Roosevelt did, though, hold Mors to two points and zero field goals in the first half.
“I had a few shaky games, so I just needed that one good game to get me going,” Kral said. “As soon as that second or third shot went in, I could start feeling it.”
Kral broke through last season as a reliable weapon for the Bucks, but has especially emerged this season as the team’s second offensive weapon when opposing defenses have zeroed in on Mors.
“Jaden has really matured this season,” head coach Chris Haynes said. “He got some really good experience last season, but he’s doing some really nice things for us.”
Kral wasn’t just an offensive weapon underneath the basket for the Bucks; he made 8-of-10 shots inside the arc — on some put-backs and on a few jumpers — and also made 1-of-2 three-pointers.
“They really loaded up on Matthew, but Jaden did a nice job finding spaces and finding gaps, and he was really opportunistic down low,” Haynes said.
That’s when the Bucks are at their best, Haynes added.
“We have to have that,” he said. “Matthew is going to get a lot of attention from teams, so we always need other guys to step up. And tonight we had that.”
Mors got going after halftime, as he scored seven points in the third quarter to give Yankton a 30-24 lead — Roosevelt had rallied to tie the game at 27-27, but the Bucks reeled off seven points in a row to take back the lead.
A Mors three-pointer followed by a Kral basket with 4:43 remaining pushed Yankton’s lead out to 47-37. The Rough Riders, though, later made back-to-back three-pointers and got within 49-46 with 1:09 left.
Out of a timeout, Roosevelt missed a clean look at a three-pointer with 13 seconds left and then fouled the Bucks on the rebound. Mors put the game away with two free throws with 7.7 seconds remaining, and the Bucks held on for the win.
“We stayed confident,” Kral said. “They wanted to speed us up, but we didn’t rush it. We stayed composed and played our game.”
Yankton was particularly effective on defense in the second half, as Roosevelt shot 37 percent after halftime and 41 percent for the game.
“We had a great of week of practice, I feel like, and this was our best defensive game of the season,” Kral said.
There’s something to that, Haynes added.
“We’ve been emphasizing defense a lot, and I’m proud of the guys for how they played on that end tonight,” he said.
Michael Paulson led Roosevelt (6-5) with 15 points, while Tucker Large and Marcus Phillips both added seven points.
“I still think Roosevelt is one of the top teams in the state,” Haynes said. “That’s a Friday/Saturday state tournament team right there.”
Yankton will hit the road Saturday for a game in Pierre.
In sub-varsity action between Yankton and Roosevelt, the Riders won the JV game 65-53. The Bucks got 15 points from Mac Ryken, 14 points from Prouty, and six points and six rebounds from Max Raab.
Roosevelt won the sophomore game 68-37. For Yankton, Isaiah Schelhaas had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Drew Ryken scored 14 points.
In freshman action, Roosevelt won the ‘A’ game 65-42. The Bucks got 14 points from Lucas Kampshoff. Roosevelt won the ‘B’ game 59-31, and Yankton was led by Tyson Prouty’s 10 points.
S.F. ROOSEVELT (6-5)
Tucker Large 3-5 0-0 7; Tyler Feldkamp 2-10 0-0 6; Koor Kuol 1-4 1-2 3; Taylen Ashley 3-8 0-0 6; Michael Paulson 5-7 2-2 15; Marcus Phillips 2-6 1-2 7; Trey Horner 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS 17-41 4-6 46.
YANKTON (11-2)
Dylan Prouty 1-2 0-0 3; Rugby Ryken 2-5 0-0 5; Aidan Feser 3-6 0-0 6; Trevor Fitzgerald 0-7 0-0 0; Jaden Kral 9-12 0-0 19; Matthew Mors 5-15 7-8 18. TOTALS 20-47 7-8 51.
ROOSEVELT 9 10 15 12 — 46
YANKTON 13 12 15 11 — 51
Three-Pointers — SFR 8-19 (Paulson 3-4, Phillips 2-5, Feldkamp 2-7, Large 1-2, Ashley 0-1), YHS 4-19 (Prouty 1-2, Kral 1-2, Ryken 1-3, Mors 1-7, Feser 0-1, Fitzgerald 0-4). Total Rebounds — YHS 23 (Mors 10), SFR 17 (three with 4). Assists — YHS 5 (Mors 3), SFR 2. Turnovers — YHS 4, SFR 2. Personal Fouls — SFR 11, YHS 9. Fouled Out — None.
