SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota track and field member Lydia Knapp has been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League Track and Field Peak Performer of the week.
Knapp, honored as the Women’s Field Peak Performer of the Week for the first time this season, earned a second-place finish at the Nebraska Tune-Up against a strong field of throwers.
A fourth-year junior, Knapp had a toss of 66-1.5 (20.15m) in Lincoln, Nebraska, during the weight throw competition. She is the current Summit League leader with a season best of 67-8.75 (20.64m) while ranking eighth in the Midwest region and 29th nationally.
The Coyotes will host the two-day Summit League indoor championships on Saturday and Sunday inside the DakotaDome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.