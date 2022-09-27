MITCHELL — Yankton claimed one singles title in finishing fifth at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Girls’ Tennis Championships, Tuesday in Mitchell.
Watertown won the team title with 282 points, beating out Aberdeen Central (255) and Pierre (214.5). Mitchell scored 164.5 to edge Yankton for fourth place.
Yankton’s Sabrina Krajewski won the flight two singles title, beating Brandon Valley’s Michaela Jerke 10-3 in the final.
Nora Krajewski finished second at flight one singles, dropping a 10-5 decision to Watertown’s Jaida Young in the final.
Frannie Kouri placed third at flight four singles, beating Aberdeen Central’s Livia Douglas 8-7 (7-2) in the third place match.
Evelyne Lima-Zapon, who earned a spot in the bracket by winning the play-in match, won the consolation title at flight six singles. She beat Brandon Valley’s Keera Kriech 8-5 in the consolation final.
Paige Mitzel (flight three) went 0-2 in singles. Meagan Scott (flight five) was eliminated in the play-in match.
In doubles, Nora and Sabrina Krajewski finished third at flight one with an 8-3 victory over Watertown’s Ellie Zink and Josie Heyn.
Kouri and Scott (flight two), and Lima-Zapon and Kara Koerner went 0-2 in doubles.
Yankton now prepares for state, Oct. 6-7 in Rapid City.
