Frannie Kouri

Yankton's Frannie Kouri returns a shot during a No. 4 singles match at the Eastern South Dakota Conference girls tennis championships on Tuesday at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. 

 Marcus Traxler / Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — Yankton claimed one singles title in finishing fifth at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Girls’ Tennis Championships, Tuesday in Mitchell.

Watertown won the team title with 282 points, beating out Aberdeen Central (255) and Pierre (214.5). Mitchell scored 164.5 to edge Yankton for fourth place.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.