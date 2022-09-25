BROOKINGS — The South Dakota women’s soccer team went on the road to Brookings, South Dakota, for their conference opener against the Jacks. South Dakota State outshot South Dakota by a final tally of 17-5, but Caroline Lewis and the Coyote backline managed to make some big stops in the game to keep SDSU off the board and end the game in a scoreless draw.
The five shots for South Dakota came from three starters. Taylor Ravelo and Joana Zanin had two each with Ashby Johnston recording the fifth. Zanin and Johnston each had one shot on goal.
Lewis tied a season-high with six saves against the Summit’s second-best scoring offense. It was the third time this season Lewis had made six saves in a game. The redshirt junior made two game-saving plays tonight to keep the Jacks off the board.
Just past the 20-minute mark in the first half, SDSU’s Karlee Manding made a run towards the goal and was all alone at the top of the box when she took a shot on goal. Lewis made a diving save to her right to put an end to the Jacks’ best chance at the time.
Another chance for South Dakota State came in the second half that was once again pushed away by Lewis. With 30 minutes in the game remaining, the Jackrabbits had a free kick a few yards outside the penalty box. Manding took the free kick and managed to get one through a traffic jam in front of the net. Lewis made another diving save to her right and made three more on the night for her second solo shutout of the year.
South Dakota (1-5-4, 0-0-1) is back at home on Friday for the home conference opener against Omaha. It’ll be the first time since September 8 that USD will play at First Bank & Trust Complex. South Dakota State (6-0-4, 0-1-1) will host Denver Friday night.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff, receiving votes in the latest NAIA women’s soccer poll, scored an 11-0 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Saturday.
It marked the ninth straight meeting that Briar Cliff was able to shut out the Lancers, dating back to the 2013 season.
Mady Soumare scored a hat trick and Taylor Alkire scored twice for Briar Cliff. Arianna Rodriguez, Diana Sanchez, Sonja Rao, Makayla Thorvund, Sasha Martinez and Sydney Robbins also scored for the Chargers. Hannah Shuttleworth had three of the Chargers’ nine assists in the victory.
Shelby Reed, Lesslie Romo-Gutierrez and Katie Farrell each had a shot on goal for Mount Marty.
Ruby Campa stopped three shots in goal for the Chargers. Kelsey Tabbert made seven saves for Mount Marty.
The Lancers travel to Northwestern on Wednesday.
Mount Marty 1, Briar Cliff 1
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A goal by Mount Marty’s Savas Di Iascio in the 83rd minute lifted Mount Marty to a 1-1 draw against Briar Cliff in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer action on Saturday.
The tie ended a run of 14 straight victories by Briar Cliff in the series. MMU beat the Chargers 2-1 in double-overtime in 2009.
Mount Marty had a 11-7 edge in shots, including 6-2 in shots on goal, but Briar Cliff scored first. Nicolas Karlsen converted assists by Yuta Toya and Michael Virgen at the 66-minute mark to give the Chargers the lead.
DiIascio had four of the Lancers’ 11 shots, Javier Palomo had two of the Lancers’ six shots on goal.
Dominik Lang made one save for Mount Marty. Coy Leytham had six saves for the Chargers.
Mount Marty, 5-1-2 overall and 1-1-1 in GPAC play, travels to Northwestern on Wednesday.
