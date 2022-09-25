BROOKINGS — The South Dakota women’s soccer team went on the road to Brookings, South Dakota, for their conference opener against the Jacks. South Dakota State outshot South Dakota by a final tally of 17-5, but Caroline Lewis and the Coyote backline managed to make some big stops in the game to keep SDSU off the board and end the game in a scoreless draw. 

The five shots for South Dakota came from three starters. Taylor Ravelo and Joana Zanin had two each with Ashby Johnston recording the fifth. Zanin and Johnston each had one shot on goal. 

