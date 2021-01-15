AVON — Andes Central-Dakota Christian will face top-ranked Corsica-Stickney in the championship game of the Great Plains Conference Girls’ Basketball Classic, Jan. 23 in Avon.
Play will begin at 10 a.m. with Freeman Academy-Marion against Marty, followed by Colome against Gayville-Volin at noon. Centerville will take on Alcester-Hudson at 2 p.m., followed by Avon against Tripp-Delmont-Armour at 4 p.m. Burke and Scotland play the final preliminary game, a 6 p.m. start, followed by the Thunder and Jaguars at 8 p.m.
