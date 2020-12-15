HURON — Gayville-Volin will take on Redfield as part of the Huron Holiday Classic on Dec. 30 at the Huron Arena.
The Raiders and Pheasants will play the 5:30 p.m. contest, the fifth of six games scheduled on the day.
Admission will be charged, with one ticket good for the entire day. Masks will be mandatory for all fans in attendance.
Here is the full schedule for the event:
DEC. 29 (Girls): Iroquois-Doland vs. DeSmet, 11:30 a.m.; James Valley Christian vs. Lyman, 1 p.m.; Chester Area vs. Jones County, 2:30 p.m.; Sanborn Central-Woonsocket vs. Lower Brule, 4 p.m.; Howard vs. Warner, 5:30 p.m.; Faulkton Area vs. Colman-Egan, 7 p.m.
DEC. 30 (Boys): Iroquois-Doland vs. Burke, 11:30 a.m.; James Valley Christian vs. McIntosh, I p.m.; Sanborn Central-Woonsocket vs. Lower Brule, 2:30 p.m.; Faulkton Area vs. Ethan, 4 p.m.; Gayville-Volin vs. Redfield, 5:30 p.m.; Clark-Willow Lake vs. Wessington Springs, 7 p.m.
