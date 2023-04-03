SILVIS, Ill. – Through the first 36 holes of the Western Illinois Invite, the South Dakota Coyotes sit atop the leaderboard after rounds of 300 and 289 in day one. The 289 in round two was the lowest round scored by a team on Monday. The Coyotes are tied with St. Thomas for the lead at 21-over through two rounds. Seniors Hunter Rebrovich and Ben Hicks are inside the top five individually with Rebrovich leading the field.  

Rebrovich carded rounds of 72 and 70 on Monday at TPC Deere Run. He scored a team-high six birdies on the day with four coming in the second trip around the course. Rebrovich’s even-par score through 36 holes is tied for first place individually.  

