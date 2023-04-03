SILVIS, Ill. – Through the first 36 holes of the Western Illinois Invite, the South Dakota Coyotes sit atop the leaderboard after rounds of 300 and 289 in day one. The 289 in round two was the lowest round scored by a team on Monday. The Coyotes are tied with St. Thomas for the lead at 21-over through two rounds. Seniors Hunter Rebrovich and Ben Hicks are inside the top five individually with Rebrovich leading the field.
Rebrovich carded rounds of 72 and 70 on Monday at TPC Deere Run. He scored a team-high six birdies on the day with four coming in the second trip around the course. Rebrovich’s even-par score through 36 holes is tied for first place individually.
Hicks recorded rounds of 74 and 71 in the first day of action. He scored five birdies on the day with three of them appearing in the second round. Hicks started his second round with three birdies in his first four holes. His three-over par day has him in a tie for fifth heading into the third round tomorrow.
Max Schmidtke and Logan Hamak ended day one in a tie for 18th place individually. Schmidtke scored rounds of 78 and 73 while Hamak had rounds of 76 and 75. Schmidtke’s one birdie of the day came on the par-five second hole. Hamak had three birdies with two coming in the second round.
Bryce Hammer recorded rounds of 81 and 79 on Monday. Hammer carded a birdie on the par-five 10th hole in round one and the par-five second hole in round two. His 18-over par total has him in a tie for 50th individually.
Danny Renner completed his first rounds of the spring with a 78 and 80. His two birdies on the day both came in the first round. Renner is in a tie for 41st place after two rounds of play.
Round three will begin at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow from Silvis, Illinois. The final round will begin with a shotgun start.
