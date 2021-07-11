NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Helena, Montana, Senators ended Yankton’s run in the Gopher Classic American Legion baseball tournament with a 9-1 victory over Post 12 on Sunday afternoon.
Yankton finished with a 3-2 record in the event.
Matt Burton went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored to lead Helena. Michael Hurlbert had two hits and three RBI. Victor Scott doubled, and Tyler Tenney had a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Drew Ryken had two hits and Carson Haak doubled for Yankton. Joe Gokie and Jace McCorkell each had a hit in the effort.
Ethan Keintz pitched 3 1/3 innings in the five-inning contest, striking out three, for the win. Landon Loecker took the loss.
Yankton, 16-22, hosts Tabor and Vermillion on Tuesday to end the regular season.
Yankton 9, Omaha Roncalli 4
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Yankton scored nine runs in the first two innings and held on for a 9-4 victory over Omaha Roncalli, Nebraska, in the Gopher Classic on Sunday.
Dylan Prouty doubled and singled, driving in four, for Yankton. Connor Teichroew also doubled and singled. Carson Haak doubled. Rugby Ryken had a hit and two RBI. Drew Ryken and Jace McCorkell each had a hit in the victory.
Drew Ryken pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out three, for the win. Joe Gokie got the final two outs for the save.
Yankton 9, Chaska 2
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Yankton took the lead in the fourth and put the game out of reach in the seventh, claiming a 9-2 victory over Chaska, Minnesota, in the Gopher Classic on Saturday.
Connor Teichroew doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Dylan Prouty also had two hits and two RBI. Drew Ryken posted two hits. Landon Loecker doubled, and Cody Oswald and Joe Gokie each had a hit in the victory.
Samuel Kampshoff went the distance for the victory.
