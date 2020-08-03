Bryan Lemkau knew there was work to be done.
If the Muscatine, Iowa, resident was going to repeat as the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am amateur division champion, he was going to have to pick it up a notch.
That was the realization he said he came to after last Friday’s second round of the four-round event at Yankton’s Hillcrest Golf & Country Club.
“I sort of struggled on the second day a little bit, and I knew I was capable of shooting a low number if I got some things figured out,” said Lemkau, a 36-year-old who was making his sixth appearance at the Pro-Am.
Lemkau carded a 76 on Friday, but said he spent additional time on the practice range following that performance and then won the annual putting contest that night.
“All of a sudden, I was fired up,” he said. “The next day (Saturday), I don’t think I hit a bad shot and I barely missed any putts.”
He shaved 10 strokes off his score on Saturday and then Sunday captured the amateur division championship with a four-day score of 286. Lemkau finished five shots ahead of Keegan Bak for the amateur crown.
Ever since first competing in the Hillcrest Pro-Am back in 2015, Lemkau said the event has quickly become his favorite golf tournament.
“This tournament is, bar none, the best one I’ve ever played in,” he said.
“The people here are super nice and the facilities are great. The tournament style is awesome; playing with a pro every day and playing with your buddies for the first three days.”
For Lemkau, there was also a sense of déjà vu in this year’s installment.
A year ago, he defeated Yankton’s Jason Merkel by four strokes and Bank by five strokes for the amateur title. This year, Lemkau and Bak were in the final group on Sunday, and Merkel tied for third place at 293.
There was certainly a sense of familiarity, according to Lemkau.
“There are definitely some secrets out there that you need to know,” he said, with a chuckle.
Not only with the golfers near the top of the amateur leaderboard, but the course itself presented familiar obstacles, according to Bak.
“Knowing the course is a big advantage,” said Bak, a 27-year-old Sioux City, Iowa, resident who golfed collegiately at Iowa Central and Morningside.
“You know where to miss some of the shots and know how the greens play,” he added. “More rounds played here is definitely a big advantage.”
When the dust had settled, Lemkau and Bak both said they plan to make the Hillcrest Pro-Am a regular stop on their summer golf schedule.
“It was a great week,” Bak said. “The course is fun. I always like to play here.
“It’s a long week, but it’s definitely worth it.”
Merkel and Dillon Cooney (Muscatine, Iowa) tied for third place in the amateur division with a four-day score of 293, while Mitch Schlingman (Yankton) was fourth at 297 and Ryan Elwood (Yankton) was fifth at 298.
Yankton’s Mason Strahl finished in seventh place at 303, while Yankton’s Ryan Berry and Michael Kuchta were among three who tied for ninth place at 311.
There was also a repeat champion in the professional division, as Brady Calkins edged Matt Picanso by one stroke for the Pro-Am title. Calkins, of Washington, finished at 263, while Piscano, of California, was one shot back at 264.
Rounding out the top-five were David Rose (267), Steven Kupcho (267), Ricky Hearden III (269) and Sam Gillis (269).
