VERMILLION — After a 101-46 victory against Midland on Monday, the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team will welcome the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center for a non-conference clash.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
“You don’t have to explain to them that they need to respect their opponent for this (game),” head coach Kayla Karius said in a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday. “They’re going to come ready and excited to play, knowing it’s going to be a great challenge for us.”
The Bluejays defeated the No. 23 South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Brookings, 78-69, on Tuesday. Creighton’s Lauren Jensen led the team with 30 points in that game, and Karius pointed to her as one of the top threats to the Coyotes Thursday.
“There’s a couple of key players that we’re going to have to lock in on,” Karius said. “It’s going to be a great test for us. It’s going to be an awesome challenge for our young team to have to figure things out and to go against a team that is going to come in hungry and ready to play at a high level.”
South Dakota showed how good they can be offensively in its 106-41 victory over Midland Monday, as the team hit a program-record 19 3-pointers in the contest.
“(Setting the record) is a credit to our players,” Karius said. “We have great shooters on our team. It’s something we spend time on and develop not only in practice, but our (players) are really motivated. We’re challenging them outside of practice to get in and get those reps up on their own. (We have) a bunch of hungry players who want to spend time continuing to get better. They put it all together last night and that was fun (to see).”
Alexi Hempe, who had four 3-pointers in the contest, said Monday that the tempo USD was playing with contributed to its success from beyond the arc.
“We were taking shots when we had them,” she said. “We all have the confidence in each other to shoot the ball.”
Seven different Coyotes hit a 3-point shot in the contest. Hempe, Morgan Hansen, and Nicole Avila-Ambrosi each had four. Hansen and Avila-Ambrosi both came off the bench and contributed right away for the Coyotes, showcasing the depth the team has.
“Our depth is going to be one of our strengths,” Karius said. “We have such a good core of players who, on any given night, can step up and have a great game. Everybody can take on that supporting role. You never know who it’s going to be (scoring) night in and night out.”
The depth will be tested in Karius’ opinion on Thursday.
“We’re getting a lot of people different opportunities to get in there and play,” she said. “It will be a great test for us against (Creighton) on Thursday.”
Karius added that while the seniors have helped to lead the team, players like Grace Larkins have stepped up as well.
“We have a fun mix of leaders from a couple different angles,” Karius said. “It’s a huge benefit for our team because some of them lead by experience and are much more vocal. Some of them lead by example. It’s good to have multiple players that you can lean on for that leadership.”
Hempe said the players are looking forward to the chance to get a signature win against the Bluejays.
“Creighton is a really good team,” she said. “We’re excited to play against them. It’s going to be a fun game.”
