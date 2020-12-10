Patrick O’Malley’s team was within an hour of taking the court at the Class B state tournament.
His Irene-Wakonda Eagles were eager to bounce back from an opening round loss the day before.
They never got that opportunity, however.
The final two days of the State Class B Girls’ Basketball Tournament was postponed — it was eventually canceled — because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Suddenly, the season was over for Irene-Wakonda, which finished 17-7.
“It was tough on the kids,” O’Malley said. “It was a life lesson, for sure, for all of us.”
As frustrating as the lack of finality was for the Eagles, they’ve now moved on to a new season with a roster with new faces.
“We’ve handled everything pretty well,” said junior Nora O’Malley, the top returner.
“We’ll need to work a lot harder this year because we’re younger and not as experienced. But we’re still excited.”
Irene-Wakonda graduated six seniors from last season’s squad, including two (Malloy O’Malley, Alison Logue) who combined to average 23 points and 12 rebounds per game.
Between what those seniors produced on the offensive and defensive ends, the Eagles face the challenge of dispersing that production among other players, according to coach O’Malley.
“We have to figure out how to replace them,” he said. “Early on, there will be a learning curve for some of them.”
The Eagles do, though, return their top scorer in Nora O’Malley, who averaged 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. She will also cross the 1,000-point milestone early in the season.
“I’ve been trying to focus on myself, like getting in the gym, shooting more and ball-handling,” Nora said.
Irene-Wakonda also brings back junior Katie Knodel, who contributed 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.1 steals per game a season ago.
While the Eagles do boast two seniors (Emma McDonald, McKenna Mohr), that junior tandem of Nora O’Malley and Knodel will be counted on for leadership given their experience, according to coach O’Malley.
Irene-Wakonda also returns juniors McKenna Mork, Emma Orr and Jordan Bak, along with eighth-graders Emma Marshall and Madison Orr.
Marshall, in particular, especially emerged last season as a seventh-grader as a weapon for the Eagles, according to coach O’Malley. Marshall averaged 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
“She’s an athletic kid who loves to be in the gym; she’s there all the time,” coach O’Malley said. “When you play a seventh-grader, you wonder if that’s the right move, but she really came on late in the season.”
While the Eagles try to establish their roles, they’ll have to contend with a challenging first month of the season. Irene-Wakonda plays Ponca (Nebraska), Bon Homme, Wagner, Viborg-Hurley, Elk Point-Jefferson and Hanson during the month of December.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.