MITCHELL — The Miller girls and Gregory boys claimed team honors in the weather-delayed Class B Golf Classic, Monday in Mitchell.
The tournament had originally been scheduled for April 10.
On the boys’ side, Gregory edged Sully Buttes 242 to 245. Colman-Egan (248) was third, followed by McCook Central-Montrose (252).
Platte-Geddes finished at 255, Parker shot 276 and Scotland-Menno finished at 303 on the day.
Individually, Sully Buttes’ Gavin Colson shot 72 to earn a four-stroke victory over Gregory’s Eli Fogel (76). Lyman’s Cooper Long (77) was third.
Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman was the top area finisher, placing eighth with a 79. Scotland-Menno’s Maveric Smith just missed the top 15, shooting an 83 to place 17th.
In the girls’ division, Miller shot 274 for a one-stroke victory over Chester Area (275). Andes Central-Dakota Christian was a distant third at 318. Scotland-Menno finished at 342 on the day.
Chester Area’s Ayla McDonald shot an 83 for a one-stroke victory over Miller’s Jayce Pugh (84). Burke’s Adisyn Indahl and Brynn Roehrich of Clark-Willow Lake each shot 90.
McKenna Kocmich of Avon was the top area golfer, shooting 93 to place eighth. Abigail Svatos of AC-DC was 10th with a 95.
