HARTINGTON, Neb. — Wynot outlasted Hartington 44-41 in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Dylan Heine scored 18 points and had four steals to lead Wynot. Killian Steinhaus added nine points.
For Hartington-Newcastle, Riley Sudbeck had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Carsen Hopping scored nine points. Dayton Sudbeck added 14 rebounds and three steals.
WYNOT 7 15 11 11 — 44
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 0 14 12 15 — 41
Vermillion 45, Irene-Wakonda 44
IRENE — The Vermillion Tanagers were able to come back after being down at halftime to win 45-44 over Irene-Wakonda.
Both Carter Hansen and Trey Hansen score 12 points to lead Vermillion.
Miles Pollman hit a double-double in the game for Irene-Wakonda, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Vermillion, 7-10, hosts Wagner on Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda, 3-8,hosts Wolsey-Wessington on Saturday.
VERMILLION (7-10) 10 8 15 12 — 45
IRENE-WAKONDA (3-8) 7 13 9 15 — 44
Gregory 63, Scotland 30
SCOTLAND — Noah Bearshield and Daniel Mitchell combined for 19 points to lead Gregory past Scotland 63-30 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Bearshield scored a game-high 22 points. Mitchell added 19 points in the victory.
Ashton Dennis led Scotland with 16 points.
Gregory, 10-6, plays Bridgewater-Emery in the Culver’s Classic today (Saturday) in Mitchell. Scotland, 7-9, faces Sanborn Central-Woonsocket in the Irene-Wakonda Classic today.
Dakota Valley 79, Dell Rapids 63
DELL RAPIDS — Dakota Valley used their 15-point lead at halftime to carry them to a 79-63 win over Dell Rapids in boys’ basketball action.
Isaac Bruns led Dakota Valley with his double-double, scoring 27 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Dakota Valley, 16-0, will host Sioux City West (IA) on Tuesday. Dell Rapids, 13-4, will travel to Lennox on Feb. 17.
DAKOTA VALLEY (16-0) 18 23 22 16 — 79
DELL RAPIDS (13-4) 7 19 19 18 — 63
Wagner 54, Chamberlain 40
WAGNER — Wagner held Chamberlain to 13 points in the second half to get a 54-40 win in boys’ basketball action.
The Wagner Red Raiders were led by Matt Link’s 12 points. Chris Nelson followed with 11 points.
Both Colin Two Strike and Kenyon McCloskey scored 10 points to lead Chamberlain.
Wagner, 7-9, will travel to Vermillion on Tuesday. Chamberlain, 5-12, hosts Hanson on Tuesday.
CHAMBERLAIN (5-12) 13 14 4 9 — 50
WAGNER (7-9) 11 17 14 12 — 54
Platte-Geddes 73, Bon Homme 56
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes scored 27 points in the second quarter to get them a 73-56 win over Bon Homme in boys’ basketball action.
Hayden Sprik led Bon Homme with 22 points. Tanner Dyk hit a double-double in the game, grabbing 13 rebounds and scoring 10 points.
Platte-Geddes, 12-4, faces Hanson on Saturday in the Corn Palace. Bon Homme, 6-10, travels to Parkston on Monday.
BON HOMME (6-10) 16 16 13 11 — 56
PLATTE-GEDDES (12-4) 14 27 21 11 — 73
Ponca 60, Homer 43
HOMER, Neb. — Ponca used a 20-point lead at halftime to hold onto a 60-43 win over Homer in boys’ basketball action.
Zain Stark led Ponca with 15 points. Cole Jackson followed with 10 points.
Homer was led by Troy Jessen’s 10 points.
Ponca, 12-9, will face Creighton on Feb. 17. Homer, 2-20, plays Wakefield on Feb. 17.
PONCA (12-9) 16 24 8 12 — 60
HOMER (2-20) 9 11 15 8 — 43
Crofton 61, Wausa 53
WAUSA, Neb. — Crofton had a 20-18 lead at halftime and were able to hold on to get a 61-53 win over Wausa in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Simon McFarland led the Crofton Warriors with 19 points. Braxston Foxhoven followed with 15 points.
Both teams play again on Feb. 17. Crofton, 5-16, faces Boone Central. Wausa, 11-11, will play Bloomfield.
CROFTON (5-16) 14 6 17 24 — 61
WAUSA (11-11) 7 11 11 24 — 53
Boyd County 71, Niobrara-Verdigre 42
SPENCER, Neb. — Boyd County downed Niobrara-Verdigre 71-42 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Timothy Atkinson scored 21 points and Zander Kluckman scored 16 points for Boyd County. Derric Hansen added 15 points in the victory.
Preston Crosley led Niobrara-Verdigre with 21 points.
Niobrara-Verdigre finishes the regular season at home against Neligh-Oakdale on Feb. 17.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (0-19) 15 9 12 6 42
BOYD COUNTY 20 18 19 14 — 71
