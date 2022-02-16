As Yankton senior Regan Garry considered her future, the Mount Marty University coaching staff didn’t try to rush her decision.
That, and the attention the Lancers showed to her, helped Garry decide to stay and play for the hometown institution.
“The coaches were very welcoming,” Garry said after a signing ceremony at Yankton High School Wednesday. “I liked the environment there, and the coaches were always checking in on me, seeing how things were going.”
Two of Garry’s teammates — Lainie Keller with the Gazelles (Morningside) and Bailey Sample with Fury Red (Sioux Falls) — had committed much earlier. But, Garry noted, it was MMU that encouraged her to take her time to weigh her options.
“The coaches told me there was no deadline,” Garry said. “I really like the coaching staff, and all the girls were very welcoming.”
Garry was an all-ESD selection in 2021 and helped the Gazelles to their best-ever finish in the state A club high school tournament.
“Regan is a good team player,” said Gazelles head coach Kim Velk. “Whatever role she was playing that day, she would do it to the best of her ability. She put the team first.”
Coming off an injury that kept her out most of the summer, Garry went 7-8 in the pitching circle, posting an 8.03 earned run average with 24 strikeouts in 75 innings pitched. At the plate, she batted .254 with two home runs and 13 RBI in 27 games played.
“It’s something we kept in mind, but she’s such a hard worker we barely noticed,” Velk said of Garry’s summer injury. “She did a great job at both third and pitcher, especially at state. Her bat came alive, and she really gave us a lot of valuable runs.”
As Garry recovered this summer, she stayed with her Yankton Fury Red travel team, noted coach Mike Townsend.
“She was still at every practice, every game,” he said. “She’s a good all-around kid. Mount Marty is lucky to have her.”
The traits that made her a valuable asset for both the Gazelles and Fury Red played a big role in the Lancers’ recruitment of her, noted Mount Marty head softball coach Kayla Bryant.
“The biggest thing was her coachability, her willingness to learn,” she said of Garry. “She has a lot of talent. She’ll buy into the program and be good for us.”
Having Garry and others who grew up playing softball in Yankton earn collegiate opportunities helps continue to build those opportunities for the future, Velk said.
“It really shows how strong the YGSA (Yankton Girls’ Softball Association) program is,” she said. “Not only are we producing good athletes, but well-rounded individuals.”
Garry plans to major in nursing at MMU, with the long-term plan of becoming a nurse anesthetist.
