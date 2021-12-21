ABERDEEN — Yankton’s Ellie Karolevitz and Jordynn Salvatori combined for 31 points to lead the Gazelles past Aberdeen Central 40-37 in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
“I felt similar about the Huron game, in terms of how we played,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier. The Gazelles dropped a 46-43 decision to Huron on Dec. 7. “It’s amazing how different the collective feelings are when you get the win.”
Karolevitz scored 16 points, going 3-for-4 from three-point range, and had three steals for Yankton (1-3, 1-0 ESD). Salvatori was 6-for-7 from the field on the way to 15 points and three steals.
Taryn Hettich and Karly Wellman each had 10 points for Aberdeen Central. Abby Berry grabbed seven rebounds.
Yankton built a 32-16 lead in the third quarter before the Golden Eagles rallied to close the gap. Aberdeen Central had an opportunity to tie the game late, but the Gazelle defense held.
“We’ve spent a lot of time working on end-of-game situations,” Krier said. “As much as you try to simulate those things in practice, it’s different in a game. It didn’t look pretty, but we got the job done.”
The Gazelles were aided by a strong defensive showing, with 13 steals and 25 forced turnovers.
“We came out of the second half and did what we talked about,” Krier said. “We turned some defense into offense, which is always a bonus for us. We put ourselves in a position to win, and we were able to finish it out.”
Yankton is off until a Jan. 7 matchup at Mitchell. Aberdeen Central travels to Watertown on Dec. 30.
For the Gazelles, heading into the break with a win under their belts gives them something to build off when they return to action in 17 days.
“We’ve been able to compete,” Krier said. “With us being able to finish off a win, and with the opportunity to string some wins together when we come back, our kids are excited for the opportunity.”
Yankton also won the JV game, 42-31. Bailey LaCroix led the Gazelles with 13 points. Payton Moser scored eight points and Macy Drotzmann added five rebounds in the victory.
Aberdeen Central won the C-game 43-14. For Yankton, Kenzie Giziewski posted five points and six rebounds.
The Golden Eagles also won the D-game 43-10. Adilyn Schelhaas had five points and five rebounds for Yankton.
YANKTON (1-3)
Jillian Eidsness 1-5 0-1 2, Jordynn Salvatori 6-7 3-3 15, Ellie Karolevitz 6-12 1-3 16, Kate Beeman 2-4 0-1 5, Molly Savey 0-4 0-0 0, Claire Tereshinski 0-5 2-2 2, Bailey LaCroix 0-0 0-0 0, Camryn Koletzky 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Drotzmann 0-0 0-0 0, Elle Feser 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-37 6-10 40.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL (1-4)
Anna Malchow 3-7 0-0 7, Taryn Hettich 5-12 0-2 10, Karly Wellman 4-7 2-2 10, Reese Heier 3-3 0-0 6, Madi Struble 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Miller 0-0 1-2 1, Ayrlie Waldo 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 16-33 4-8 37.
YANKTON 15 4 13 8 — 40
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 4 10 4 19 — 37
Three-Pointers: Y 4-15 (Karolevitz 3-4, Beeman 1-1, Eidsness 0-4, Savey 0-3, Tereshinski 0-3), AC 1-5 (Malchow 1-2, Hettich 0-2, Waldo 0-1). Rebounds: AC 27 (Berry 7), Y 14 (Salvatori 3). Personal Fouls: AC 13, Y 12. Fouled Out: None. Assists: AC 7 (Malchow 2, Miller 2), Y 6 (Eidsness 2, Karolevitz 2). Turnovers: AC 25, Y 15. Blocked Shots: AC 1 (Berry), Y 0. Steals: Y 13 (Salvatori 3, Karolevitz 3), AC 6 (Hettich 2, Berry 2).
