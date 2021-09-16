Yankton earned a pair of victories in a home girls’ tennis event on Thursday at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts.
Against Rapid City Christian, Yankton split with the Comets in singles play, then took two of three in doubles action to claim a 5-4 victory.
Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Frannie Kouri each won for the Gazelles in singles play. In the dual, the Comets’ Ella Hancock handed Yankton’s Maggie Schaefer her first singles setback of the season.
Schaefer and Nora Krajewski, and Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon won in doubles play.
Yankton rolled to a 9-0 sweep against Sioux Falls Christian. Schaefer and Nora Krajewski scored a 10-0 doubles victory in the match.
Yankton heads to Mitchell on Saturday to face Spearfish and Sioux Falls Jefferson. Start time is set for 9 a.m. at Hitchcock Park.
YANKTON 5, R.C. CHRISTIAN 4
SINGLES: Ella Hancock RCC def. Maggie Schaefer 10-3; Nora Krajewski Y def. Hannah Beckloff 10-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Zeah Ryherd 10-2; Frannie Kouri Y def. Ciera Crawford 10-2; Riley Geyer RCC def. Kayla Marsh 10-8; Alison Hill RCC def. Paige Mitzel 10-8
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y def. Hancock-Beckloff 10-7; S. Krajewski-Addison Gordon Y def. Crawford-Geyer 10-4; Ryherd-Hill RCC def. Kouri-Marsh 11-10 (7-4)
JV: Mitzel Y def. Gracie Elshire 8-5
YANKTON 9, S.F. CHRISTIAN 0
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Elsa Johnson 10-1; Nora Krajewski Y def. Karly Doom 10-3; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Emily Westenberg 10-2; Frannie Kouri Y def. Halle Karmazin 10-7; Kayla Marsh Y def. Jade Ten Haken 10-2; Paige Mitzel Y def. Ellie Lounsbery 10-6
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y def. Johnson-Ten Haken 10-0; S. Krajewski-Addison Gordon Y def. Doom-Madelyn Westenberg 10-6; Kouri-Marsh Y def. E. Westenberg-Lemstra 10-5
JV: M. Westenberg SFC def. Meagan Scott 8-0; Kara Lemstra SFC def. Kathryn Nelsen 8-4; Elsje Vander Dussen SFC def. Lillian Poeschl 8-5; Kasey Lemstra SFC def. Elise Koller 8-1; (no name listed) SFC def. Sienna Cuka 9-7; Karmazin-Lounsbery SFC def. Scott-Koller 8-3; Vander Dussen-Lemstra SFC def. Tori Miller-Cuka 8-1
