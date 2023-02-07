Not many high school seniors would choose pouring concrete as their after-school and summer job.
But that work ethic and toughness are while Yankton’s Gavin Swanson was an athlete the Mount Marty University football team wanted to bring in to help build its foundation.
Swanson signed with the Lancers on Tuesday.
“It was nice to get it out of the way,” he said. “Now it’s something I don’t have to keep dealing with.”
The two-year started rushed for 718 yards and three touchdowns this past season. He had 10 catches for 173 yards and three scores. He also recorded five tackles on defense.
Both Swanson’s former coach, Brady Muth, and his future coach, John Michaletti, used the same word to describe Swanson: “grit.”
“Whether it’s battling through bumps and bruises or fighting for that extra yard, he’s going to give it all,” Michaletti said. “He’s going to help us to continue to build this team the right way.”
Swanson got to know his future teammates through their shared training program.
“I’ve gotten to know their guys through ‘Coach Rozy,’” Swanson said, referring to Mark Roozen, who handles the training programs for YHS athletics as well as MMU football. “My gameday visit was fun. I like how they like to play football.”
The “game day” atmosphere is one Swanson is familiar with. YHS and MMU share Crane-Youngworth Field, and Lancer games on Saturday have become a draw for fans in Yankton.
“There is something special about playing at Crane-Youngworth,” said Muth, himself a YHS football alum. “The opportunity to be out there for four more years is a special thing for these guys.”
Swanson also noted that staying in Yankton allows him to continue at is current job, and allows him to continue his non-work hobbies, like hunting and fishing.
“Yankton is just kinda home,” he said.
That “home” feel has been a recruiting selling point for MMU, Michaletti noted.
“There are three things that really attractive to a prospective player: Academics, football and the community,” he said. “Yankton does a great job of supporting our athletes, and a lot of Yankton kids want to keep that going.”
With his collegiate future set, Swanson is excited to turn his attentions to one more season of track and field.
“I’m excited to move on, but I’m pretty excited for track season, too,” he said. “I’m excited to compete, and to see what the team is like this year.”
Swanson plans to major in business administration at MMU.
