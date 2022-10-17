Yankton senior Braylen Bietz earned second-team All-State honors, as the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its post-season awards over the weekend.
Bietz, who scored Yankton’s goal in the 2021 state championship victory, led Yankton with 13 goals and ranked among the team leaders with four assists. He scored in nine different matches, including a hat trick against Mitchell.
“That’s what we needed out of him to be as successful as we were,” said Yankton head coach Dave Dannenbring. “We counted on him to be up top and score some goals.”
Bietz also brought some versatility to the field, being able to shift back and take some of the physical pressure off freshman Christian Pacheco, the Bucks’ second-leading scorer.
“We were able to interchange those guys,” Dannenbring said.
The Bucks finished 7-5-3 on the season.
Vermillion put two boys and one girl on the first team.
On the boys’ side, Luke Knutson and Sully Guatier each earned first-team all-state honors for the Tanagers (8-3-1), who earned the second seed in the Class A playoffs. Varun Kadarkaraisamy earned honorable mention honors for Vermillion.
Also earning honorable mention recognition was Freeman Academy’s Liam Ortman. Freeman Academy finished 6-5 on the season.
Vermillion’s Megan Brady earned first-team honors on the Class A girls’ list. The Tanagers, 5-7-1, advanced to the semifinals in Class A.
For Dakota Valley (5-9), Isabella Mijangos earned honorable mention recognition.
FIRST TEAM: Camden Fauth, Aberdeen Central; Sekou Gogue, Aberdeen Central; Ronaldo Pineda, Huron; Nick North, O’Gorman’ Rylan Derry, Pierre; Andrew Hirsch, S.F. Jefferson; Byron Ochoa, S.F. Jefferson; Simon Woods, S.F. Lincoln; Evan Johnson, S.F. Washington; Zack Williams, R.C. Stevnes; Jaxson Fiechtner, Watertown
SECOND TEAM: Gabe Johnson, Aberdeen Central; Noah Chan, Brandon Valley; Junior Eberline, Brookings; Sha Sher, Huron; Carter Hanson, O’Gorman; Wesley Zimprich, O’Gorman; Rikhav Thakkar, S.F. Lincoln; Riley Roe, R.C. Central; Ryan Gaughan, R.C. Stevens; Ryan Roby, Watertown; Braylen Bietz, Yankton
HONORABLE MENTION: Justin Vest, Brandon Valley; Max Bates, Harrisburg; Moo Gay, Huron; Henry Eckert, S.F. Lincoln; Kellen Scott, Spearfish
FIRST TEAM: Taryn Hettich, Aberdeen Central; Deshani Peters, Aberdeen Central; Tyreese Zacher, Brandon Valley; Hailee Christensen, Harrisburg; Elsie Odney, Harrisburg; Mia Mullenmeister, Mitchell; Trinity Reagan, R.C. Stevens; Cassidy Jennings, S.F. Lincoln; Mali Van Meeteren, S.F. Lincoln; Mariah Siem, S.F. Lincoln; Cameryn Wilkenson, S.F. Roosevelt
SECOND TEAM: Kaylin Poppen, Aberdeen Central; Mara Nelson, Brandon Valley; Maddix Archer, Brookings; Jaylee Hofer, Harrisburg; Sophia Smithback, Harrisburg; Ryann Barry, Pierre; Libby Castelli, O’Gorman; Lanie Weaver, R.C. Central; Ellie Hurt, S.F. Lincoln; Madison Donovan, Spearfish; Katelyn Hanson, Watertown
HONORABLE MENTION: Caley Murphy, Douglas-R.C. Christian-New Underwood; Htee Htoo, Huron; Makenzie Nelson, S.F. Jefferson; Ashlyn Kelliher, S.F. Roosevelt; Brooke Peotter, Spearfish
FIRST TEAM: Anthony Staley, Belle Fourche; Landon Wager, James Valley Christian; Andrew Witt, Sioux Falls Christian; Elijah Anema, Sioux Falls Christian; Tom Solano, St. Thomas More; Jason Albertson, St. Thomas More; Aaron Lemon, St. Thomas More; Nick Loof, Tea Area; Tobin Hoffman, Tea Area; Luke Knutson, Vermillion; Sully Gautier, Vermillion
HONORABLE MENTION: Brennen Hood, James Valley Christian; Liam Ortman, Freeman Academy; Tark Griebel, S.F. Christian; Landon Groen, S.F. Christian; Will Green, St. Thomas More; Ashdan Farrell, Tea Area; Varun Kadarkaraisamy, Vermillion
FIRST TEAM: Joely Sterud, Garretson; Maggie Preuss, Hot Springs; Alexandra McCaulley, S.F. Christian; Ava Schock, S.F. Christian; Gabby Robbins, St. Thomas More; Aftyn Murray, Tea Area; Sydney Sherwood, Tea Area; Megan Brady, Vermillion; Cambell Fischer, West Central; Mara Schultz, West Central; Tessa VanOverbeke, West Central
HONORABLE MENTION: Isabella Mijangos, Dakota Valley; Moriah Harrison, S.F. Christian; Sadie Berg, West Central
