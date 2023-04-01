EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was updated with an announcement regarding the Mount Marty baseball schedule.
Yankton High School has announced several schedule updates regarding upcoming and recently postponed events.
— The April 18 boys’ tennis event at Sioux Falls Washington will no longer include Vermillion. Yankton will face Sioux Falls Washington at 4 p.m.
— The start time of the Harrisburg girls’ golf quadrangular on April 20 has been moved from 1 p.m. to 9 a.m. YHS is scheduled to play in that event.
— The varsity and JV softball games featuring O’Gorman at Yankton, originally scheduled for March 25, will now be played on April 24 in Yankton. JV begins at 4 p.m., with varsity to follow at 6 p.m.
— The varsity and JV softball games featuring Yankton at Sioux Falls Roosevelt, originally scheduled for March 30, will now be played on April 27 at the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls. No start times have been announced at this time.
— The varsity and JV softball games featuring Sioux Falls Washington at Yankton, originally scheduled for March 25, will now be played on May 8 in Yankton. JV begins at 4 p.m., with varsity to follow at 6 p.m.
Mount Marty’s baseball series at Morningside was pushed back a day, with doubleheaders now set for Sunday, April 2, and Monday, April 3, in Sioux City, Iowa. Sunday’s doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m., with the Monday doubleheader set for 2 p.m.
Also announced on Saturday, the Beresford Early Bird softball tournament, scheduled for April 1 in North Sioux City, was cancelled.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
