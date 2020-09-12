Mother Nature did her part to give golfers in the Yankton Invitational boys’ golf tournament the opportunity to shoot low rounds. The golfers held up their end of the bargain.
Sioux Falls Lincoln shot a team score of 299 to beat out a talented field in the Yankton Invitational on Saturday at Fox Run Golf Course.
Watertown finished second at 304, with O’Gorman (306), Harrisburg (312) and host Yankton (313) rounding out the first five.
Lincoln’s Luke Honner had the lone score under par on the day, shooting a 1-under 71. Rapid City Stevens’ Jonah Swartz finished at even par 72. Brandon Valley’s Emmet Hansen and Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Austin Merrow tied at 73. Five golfers tied for fifth at 74: Yankton’s Henry Homstad, Lincoln’s Nash Stenberg and Bennett Geraets, Watertown’s Jake Olson and O’Gorman’s William Sanford.
Morning rains softened greens that had been hardened by weeks of blistering heat, and the typically-present winds took the morning off, leaving Fox Run ripe for a host of low scores, noted Yankton head coach Brett Sime.
“There were lots of good scores today, and I figured it would be that way,” he said. “One of Fox Run’s weapons is if the wind blows, because there’s not protection from it. And the wind didn’t blow today.
“Thirty-one kids under 80 is a pretty good number.”
The day also showcased Yankton’s depth. The Bucks typically field two teams for their home invitational and, on Saturday, the Bucks’ “second” squad finished one stroke behind the first squad and had one more golfer earn a medal than the “first” squad.
“It’s been crazy,” Sime said. “Henry Holmstad shoots 74 and ties for fifth. Jace Tramp shoot 77 (tied for 15th). And they’re part of our second team.”
Leading the Bucks’ “first” team was Austin Frick, who tied for 12th at 76. Gavin Haselhorst shot 78, finishing one stroke out of the medals. Jimmie Cunningham carded a 79, and three Bucks shot 80: Dawson Vellek, Simon Hacecky and Caeden Ekroth.
Also for the Bucks’ “second” team, Jake Cunningham shot 81 and Jerry Kosmatka carded an 82. Easton Vellek shot 84 and Quentin Moser shot 90 to round out the squad.
The Bucks’ tight finish — Yankton’s top 10 golfers were closer than all but two team’s top six in Saturday’s field (O’Gorman’s margin 1-6 was seven strokes, Harrisburg matched Yankton at eight strokes) — will set up an interesting couple of weeks for Coach Sime and the squad.
“It will create some good competition throughout the team,” he said. “We have three weeks left before state. We’re definitely not locked down in our top six.”
Sime and the Bucks will begin the process of “locking down” the six golfers for post-season play on Monday. The Bucks will send six golfers to Brookings for its annual Invitational, and other golfers to Huron for a meet. Six golfers will then head to Mitchell for the Kernels’ annual Invitational on Sept. 18.
The Mitchell Invitational is the last Yankton meet before the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, Sept. 26 back in Mitchell.
“It will be interesting coming down the stretch,” Sime said. “Hopefully it makes our team better.”
