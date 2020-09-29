HARRISBURG — The Yankton Gazelles finished sixth in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Girls’ Tennis Tournament, held Tuesday in Harrisburg and Sioux Falls.
Mitchell won two singles and two doubles titles to claim the team crown. The Kernels finished at 332.5 points, followed by Harrisburg (290.5) and Brandon Valley (271).
Yankton scored 72.5 points on the day, with one player winning her flight.
In singles, Yankton’s Nora Krajewski won the flight two title, scoring an 11-9 victory over Harrisburg’s Grace Starr.
Yankton’s Addison Gordon lost in the consolation final at flight five singles, dropping an 8-5 decision to Pierre’s Kourtney Walti. Also for Yankton, Kayla Marsh lost in the flight six consolation final, dropping an 8-6 decision to Huron’s Say Ma.
Maggie Schaefer (flight one), Frannie Kouri (flight three) and Sabrina Krajewski (flight four) went 0-2 in singles play.
In doubles play, Schaefer and Nora Krajewski lost to Pierre in the flight one consolation finals. Marsh and Kouri fell to Huron in the flight two consolation finals. Gordon and Sabrina Krajewski went 0-2 at flight three.
Yankton will compete in the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Tennis Tournament, Oct. 5-6 in Rapid City.
