1,000 Points For Mason

Viborg-Hurley's Coral Mason, left, scored her 1,000th career point during the Cougars' victory over Wall in the Parkston Classic on Friday. Mason is pictured with her mother and coach Molly Mason.

 Photo Courtesy Faydra Christensen

PARKSTON — Coral Mason finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, going over 1,000 points for her career in the contest, as Viborg-Hurley rolled past Wall 74-36 in the Parkston girls’ basketball Classic on Friday.

Estelle Lee scored 10 points for Viborg-Hurley (4-1). Shelby Lyons netted nine points. Charley Nelson finished with seven assists and three steals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.