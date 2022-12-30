PARKSTON — Coral Mason finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, going over 1,000 points for her career in the contest, as Viborg-Hurley rolled past Wall 74-36 in the Parkston girls’ basketball Classic on Friday.
Estelle Lee scored 10 points for Viborg-Hurley (4-1). Shelby Lyons netted nine points. Charley Nelson finished with seven assists and three steals.
Skylie Wagner led Wall with eight points. Paige Kjerstad scored seven points.
Viborg-Hurley travels to Hanson on Jan. 5.
WALL 10 7 11 8 — 36
VIBORG-HURLEY (4-1) 16 18 24 16 — 74
Parkston 71, Centerville 46
PARKSTON — Parkston scored 24 first-quarter points on the way to a 71-46 victory over Centerville in the Parkston Classic on Friday.
Gracie Oakley led Parkston with 24 points. Faith Oakley netted 14 points. Keaara Oakley had nine rebounds in the victory.
Lillie Eide, Thea Gust, Makayla Heesch and Mackenzie Meyer each had seven points for Centerville.
Parkston, 4-0, travels to Hanson on Tuesday. Centerville, 4-1, travels to Marty on Tuesday.
CENTERVILLE (4-1) 13 10 14 9 — 46
PARKSTON (4-0) 24 14 17 16 — 71
Dakota Valley 68, Wessington Springs 57
PARKSTON — Dakota Valley earned its first victory of the season, downing Wessington Springs 68-57 in the Parkston Classic on Friday.
Jorja Van Den Hul scored 14 points to lead Dakota Valley. Melina Snoozy finished with 12 points. Emerson Mead and Cameryn Sommervold each had 11 points. Sophie Tuttle grabbed nine rebounds in the victory.
Avery Orth posted 18 points and 11 rebounds for Wessington Springs. Alyssa Grohs had 13 points. Kirstie Munsen added 11 points.
Dakota Valley takes on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday. Wessington Springs travels to Mitchell Christian on Tuesday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (1-5) 16 14 21 17 — 68
WESS. SPRINGS (2-2) 10 19 10 18 — 57
Wynot Tourn.
Crofton 42, St. Francis 32
WYNOT, Neb. — Crofton won the Wynot Holiday Tournament with a 42-32 victory over Humphrey St. Francis on Friday in Wynot.
Lexie Wiebelhaus led Crofton with 14 points and nine rebounds. Sammie Allen and Caitlin Guenther each had eight points, with Guenther recording 10 rebounds and four steals. Cassie Allen and Ellie Tramp each had four steals in the victory.
Isabel Preister led St. Francis with nine points.
Crofton, 9-1, hosts Ponca on Tuesday. St. Francis, 7-2, hosts Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday.
Wynot 61, West Point-Beemer 47
WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot added to its lead in each quarter on the way to a 61-47 victory over West Point-Beemer in the consolation game of the Wynot Holiday Tournament, Friday in Wynot.
Amber Lawson led Wynot with 13 points. Allison Wieseler scored 12 points. Kinslee Heimes added nine points and four steals in the victory.
Campbell Snodgrass scored a game-high 18 points for West Point-Beemer. Allie Kaup added 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
WEST PT-BEEM 16 11 9 11 — 47
WYNOT 19 16 11 15 — 61
NE Neb. Shootout
Cedar Catholic 51, Plainview 40
WAYNE, Neb. — Makenna Noecker scored a game-high 24 points to lead Hartington Cedar Catholic past Plainview 51-40 in the fifth place game of the Elkhorn Valley Bank Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Friday in Wayne.
Katy Jones and Lauren Bernecker each had eight points in the victory.
Teya Boyer led Plainview with 15 points.
Cedar Catholic, 8-2, hosts Osmond-Randolph on Tuesday. Plainview, 6-4, hosts Summerland on Tuesday.
PLAINVIEW (6-4) 13 5 8 14 — 40
CEDAR CATHOLIC (8-2) 20 13 9 9 — 51
LCC 50, Winnebago 36
WAYNE, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge took control in the second half to claim a 50-36 victory over Winnebago in the seventh place game of the Elkhorn Valley Bank Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Friday in Wayne.
Tali Erwin scored 16 points for LCC, which outscored Winnebago 35-20 in the second half. Mallory Eriksen scored 14 points, Haley Christensen netted nine points and Mollie Schutte added eight points in the victory.
Charlize Frenchman scored 10 points for Winnebago. Daynee Harlan and Carly Wolfleader each had eight points.
LCC travels to Hartington Cedar Catholic on Jan. 5, a rematch of Thursday’s consolation semifinal game. Winnebago heads to O’Neill on Tuesday.
WINNEBAGO (1-8) 8 8 7 13 — 36
LAUREL-CON-COL (3-6) 8 7 14 21 — 50
Creighton Tourn.
Bloomfield 73, Creighton 64
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Madison Abbenhaus scored 40 points to lead Bloomfield past Creighton 73-64 in the opening round of the Creighton Holiday Tournament, Friday in Creighton, Nebraska.
The game was postponed from Thursday due to poor weather conditions.
Also for Bloomfield, Christina Martinson scored 10 points. Avery Bargman added nine points.
Bloomfield will face Boyd County in the championship today (Saturday) at 1 p.m. Creighton will face Wausa on the consolation game.
CREIGHTON 20 10 15 19 — 64
BLOOMFIELD 21 20 15 17 — 73
Other Games
Vermillion 43, West Central 32
VERMILLION — Vermillion outscored West Central 26-16 in the second half to pull away to a 43-32 victory over the Trojans in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Brooke Jensen finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for Vermillion. Leah Herbster posted 10 points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals. Kasey Hanson finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Chandler Cleveland added three steals in the victory.
Molli Thornton led West Central with 10 points and four steals. Cambell Fischer had five assists.
Vermillion, 4-0, travels to Tea Area on Tuesday. West Central hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday.
WEST CENTRAL (1-2) 3 13 9 7 — 32
VERMILLION (4-0) 7 10 14 12 — 43
Bon Homme 46, Scotland 38
TYNDALL — Bon Homme used a 21-point third quarter to outlast Scotland 46-38 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Jurni Vavruska led a balanced Bon Homme attack with 15 points. Jaden Kortan, Taycee Ranek and Erin Heuskinkveld each had 10 points, with Ranek recording six rebounds and Kortan posting five assists.
Claire Janish led Scotland with 11 points. Kailen Odens added nine points.
Bon Homme, 3-1, travels to Parker Tuesday. Scotland hosts Gayville-Volin on Tuesday.
Scotland edged the Cavaliers 25-24 in the ‘B’ game.
SCOTLAND (3-3) 9 7 7 15 — 38
BON HOMME (3-1) 9 9 21 7 — 46
Wagner 68, Avon 32
AVON — Wagner remained unbeaten with a 68-32 victory over Avon in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Ashlyn Koupal finished with 24 points and three blocked shots for Wagner. Emma Yost posted 21 points and eight rebounds. Shalayne Nagel recorded 10 assists and four steals. Lydia Yost and Eve Zephier each had four assists in the victory.
McKenna Kochmich scored 12 points for Avon. Courtney Sees had 10 points and three assists.
Wagner, 4-0, travels to Ethan on Tuesday. Avon travels to Colome on Monday.
WAGNER (4-0) 24 11 21 12 — 68
AVON (2-3) 6 17 5 4 — 32
