PIERCE, Neb. — Pierce built a 9-3 lead and held on for a 9-8 victory over Hartington in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Thursday.
Dylan Taylor tripled and singled, and Dan Puppe and Weston Heine each doubled and singled for Hartington. Gibson Roberts, Cole Bensen and Jaymison Cattau each had two hits. Grayden Hochstein doubled and Brayden Urwiler added a hit in the effort.
Roberts took the loss, with Taylor striking out three and Hochstein striking out two in scoreless relief.
Hartington travels to Crofton on Monday.
