PLATTE — Colome outscored Platte-Geddes 21-11 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 54-50 victory over the Black Panthers in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Libbie Petersek scored 17 points, and Elizabeth Yeaman had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Colome, which trailed 39-33 after three quarters. Saydee Heath added 10 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Karley VanDerWerff led Platte-Geddes with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Cadence Van Zee scored 13 points. Regan Hoffman finished with nine points and nine rebounds, and Haldey Hanson added five assists for the Black Panthers.
Colome hosts Lyman on Monday. Platte-Geddes travels to Canistota today (Saturday)
PLATTE-GEDDES (4-9) 16 9 14 11 — 50
COLOME (4-9) 8 10 15 21 — 54
Scotland 57, Wagner 51
SCOTLAND — Grace Fryda posted 30 points and seven steals to lead Scotland past Wagner 57-51 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Delanie Van Driel finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Scotland. Audrey Sayler added eight points in the victory.
Macy Koupal posted 18 points and three steals for Wagner. Shalayne Nagel had 12 points and four steals. Candyce Olson posted 10 points and seven rebounds, and Eve Zephier added nine points for the Red Raiders.
Scotland, 10-4, hosts Freeman on Tuesday. Wagner hosts Hanson on Tuesday.
Scotland won the JV game 24-23.
WAGNER (3-8) 17 9 7 18 — 51
SCOTLAND (10-4) 10 18 14 15 — 57
Parkston 62, Avon 35
AVON — Emma Yost posted 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead Parkston past Avon 62-35 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Allison Ziebart added 16 points and four assists in the victory.
Courtney Sees scored seven points for Avon. Sammy Brodeen grabbed seven rebounds.
Parkston, 9-5, hosts McCook Central-Montrose on Tuesday. Avon travels to Mitchell to face Kimball-White Lake today (Saturday).
AVON (4-10) 6 11 6 12 — 35
PARKSTON (9-5) 17 15 24 6 — 62
Gayville-Volin 53, Gregory 48
GAYVILLE — Molly Larson’s 15 points helped Gayville-Volin beat Gregory 53-48 on Friday night in Gayville for the Raiders’ third win of the season.
Taylor Hoxeng added 13 points, two rebounds and three steals for Gayville-Volin (3-10), while Larson also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Keanna Lee chipped in with eight points and three rebounds, and Kayla VanOsdel had five points and seven rebounds.
In the loss for Gregory (2-11), Morgan Obroek scored 17 points, and Jessy Jo VanDerWerff had 16 points and six steals.
Gayville-Volin will play Tripp-Delmont-Armour next Tuesday in Tripp.
GREGORY (2-11) 12 7 11 18 — 48
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-10) 18 10 12 13 — 53
Big East Conf. Tourn.
MCM 73, Sioux Valley 35
MONTROSE — Madisen Koepsell scored 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as top-seeded McCook Central-Montrose ran past Sioux Valley 73-35 in the semifinals Friday of the Big East Conference Tournament.
Ashtyn Wobig added 11 points, and Michaela McCormick and Aubree Kranz both scored 10 points for MCM, which will host Flandreau in today’s (Saturday) championship game.
Sioux Valley got 11 points and six rebounds from Ragan Johnson.
SIOUX VALLEY 8 10 9 8 — 35
MCCOOK CEN.-MONT. 20 16 22 15 — 73
Flandreau 62, Garretson 34
GARRETSON — Maria Parsley’s 23 points helped Flandreau topple Garretson 62-34 in the semifinals Friday of the Big East Conference Tournament.
Claire Sheppard added 19 points for Flandreau, which advances to the championship game.
Garretson got nine points from Mya Long and seven points from Jaelyn Benson.
Other Games
Winner 55, MVP 28
WINNER — Bella Swedlund scored 20 points to become Winner’s all-time leading scorer as the Warriors cruised past Mount Vernon-Plankinton 55-28 on Friday night in Winner.
Swedlund, a junior, broke the 30-year-old record previously held by Lisa Carlson. Swedlund now has 1,477 career points.
Kalla Bertram added 17 points and seven rebounds for Winner (12-1)
MVP (9-4) got 11 points and six rebounds from Emilee Fox, and 10 points from Maria Baker.
MOUNT VERN.-PLANK. (9-4) 7 8 6 7 — 28
WINNER (12-1) 21 8 18 8 — 55
Tea Area 78, Madison 41
MADISON — Tea Area built a 47-24 halftime lead and cruised to a 78-41 victory over Madison in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
In the contest, Olivia Ritter became the all-time leading scorer in Tea Area program history. Ritter scored 17 points in the contest, giving her 1,317 for her career. She passed current Mount Marty standout Karlee McKinney (1,302).
Also for Tea Area, Katie Vasecka scored 25 points and had seven rebounds. Brynn Schupner posted 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench, going 5-for-5 from the field, in the victory.
Zoey Gerry led Madison with 18 points.
Tea Area, 9-5, hosts Western Christian, Iowa, on Tuesday. Madison travels to Deubrook Area on Tuesday.
TEA AREA (9-5) 18 29 20 11 — 78
MADISON (5-7) 14 10 8 9 — 41
Aberdeen Central 50, Brandon Valley 45
BRANDON — Top-ranked Aberdeen Central held off Brandon Valley 50-45 in a Class AA girls’ basketball battle Friday night in Brandon.
Brooklyn Kusler scored 25 points to lead Aberdeen Central (12-0) and Abby Kopecky added 12 points. The Golden Eagles led 23-12 at halftime.
Brandon Valley (9-3) got 23 points from Hilary Behrens and 13 points from Sidney Thue.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL (12-0) 17 6 14 13 — 50
BRANDON VALLEY (9-3) 11 1 16 17 — 45
Harrisburg 53, Watertown 38
HARRISBURG — Emilee Boyer led Harrisburg with 13 points as the Tigers defeated Watertown 53-38 on Friday in Harrisburg.
Carolyn Haar added 12 points and Brecli Honner scored 11 points for Harrisburg.
Watertown was led by Olivia Corey’s 13 points.
