STUART, Neb.-- Wynot earned a 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 win over O’Neill St. Mary’s Monday in Stuart, Nebraska.
Karley Heimes tallied 22 kills and 18 digs for Wynot (19-9). Kendra Pinkelman added 10 kills and 15 digs. Lauren Haberman added 15 digs and Kinslee Heimes 14. Amber Lawson added 11 digs. Chloe Heimes and Myrah Sudbeck contributed 20 assists each.
No stats reported for O’Neill St. Mary’s (18-12).
Wynot advances to the Sub-District final in Stuart today (Tuesday) at 7 p.m.
Sub-District C2-5
Laurel-Concord-Col. 3, Hart.-Newcastle 0
CROFTON, Neb. -- Laurel-Concord-Coleridge earned a 25-10, 25-11, 27-25 sweep of Hartington-Newcastle in the first round of the Sub-DistrictC2-5 Tournament in Crofton Monday night.
Erin Folkers tallied seven kills for Hartington-Newcastle (9-21). Alivia Morten tallied 19 digs and 18 assists. Folkers pitched in 15 digs and Kennadi Peitz 11.
No stats reported for the Bears (22-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.