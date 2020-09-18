BOWLING

YANKTON BOWL

INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: Nustar 426

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Plath Chiropractic 1197

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jay Weaver 233,228, Robin Holec 226, Darwin Gerlach 224, Devin Henry 224

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Jay Weaver 684, Robin Holec 634, Dan Redowl 629, Steve Metteer 602, Darwin Gerlach 587

STANDINGS: Nustar 20, Plath Chiropractic 15, Santee?TBA 14, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 11, Santee 10, Shake & Bake 7, The Reichs 1

CLASSIC LEAGUE

HIGH TEAM GAME: (9/16) Plath Chiropractic 906; (9/9) Manitou 969

HIGH TEAM SERIES: (9/16) Manitou 2581; (9/9) Manitou 2680

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (9/16) JJ Peterson 289-289, Cody Henrichsen 268, Todd Kautz 258, Chuck Turner 257; (9/9) JJ Peterson 278, Mike Dooley 269, Nels Thorsted 267, Mike Kruse 266, Tony Osborn 257

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (9/16) JJ Peterson 767, Cody Henrichsen 748, Tony Osborn 682, Mike Kruse 667, Chuck Turner 660; (9/9) Mike Dooley 713, Tim Dooley 707, Tony Osborn 697, JJ Peterson 692, Mike Kruse 687

STANDINGS: Stockwell Engineers 44, Barta Trucking 39, Kruse’s Pro Shop 37, Manitou 29, Plath Chiropractic 26.5, Czeckers 24.5, Coca-Cola 22, Old Lumber Company 13, J.R. Sports Cards 7

MOONSHINERS

HIGH TEAM GAME: Neugebauer Trucking 618

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Neugebauer Trucking 1684

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Greg Neugebauer 242, Kevin Solberg 226, Tim Cross 221, Elaine Lane 198, Becky Frank 155

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Kevin Solberg 621, Greg Neugebauer 614, Elaine Lane 516

STANDINGS: Neugebauer Truckign 23-7, Two Men & Baby 20-10, Lickety Splits 17-13, Cheshire Cats 14-16, Unholy Rollers 13-17, L&S 10-20, Mixups 8-22

HIGHLIGHTS: Nathan List 3-10

SPARETIME LADIES

HIGH TEAM GAME: Vogt Cleaners 874

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Vogt Cleaners 2476

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Judy Barta 216, Sharon Mernin 213, Jane Rhoades 188 (errorless)

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Judy Barta 599, Sharon Mernin 563, Jane Rhoades 533, Joan Tammen 478, Edwena Turner 469

STANDINGS: Vogt Cleaners 7-1, Downtown Screen Printing 5-3, Hideout Studio and Spa 5-3, Truxedo 3-5, Laser Barn 3-5

HIGHLIGHTS: Patty Bolhouse 4-5-7; Connie Heying – turkey; Eileen Honner – turkey; Jane Rhoades 3-10, 4-10; Sharon Mernin – crow; Judy Barta – Crow, 3-10

TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES

HIGH TEAM GAME: Livin’ On A Spare 513

HIGH TEAM SERIES: Livin’ On A Spare 1520

HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Frank Osborn Jr. 257-246 (both errorless), Kelly Mernin 223-207 (both errorless), Terry Bitsos 207, Kathy Driver 228-225 (both errorless), Sharon Mernin 200, Jordan Drotzman 168

HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Frank Osborn Jr. 726, Kelly Mernin 630, Michael Wuebben 557, Kathy Driver 660, Sharon Mernin 548, Jane Rhoades 453

HIGHLIGHTS: Eileen Honner 3-10; Susan Bitsos 5-10; Brendan Gramkow 6-7; Crystal Povondra 3-10

VOLLEYBALL

YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL

SEVENTH GRADE

Sept. 17 Results

A — SOUTH SIOUX CITY DEF. YANKTON 25-20, 25-18: YMS Serving — Kaelyn Hoilien 7 points, 4 aces; Kendall Solomon 3 points

B — YANKTON DEF. SOUTH SIOUX CITY 25-15, 25-9: YMS Serving — Jaden Schaefer 16 points, 13 aces; Kyra Zuck 14 points, 13 aces

C — YANKTON DEF. SOUTH SIOUX CITY 25-18, 25-17: YMS Serving — Jazzlyn Snoozy 9 points, 2 aces; MaShayla Hayes 15 points, 6 aces

D — YANKTON DEF. SOUTH SIOUX CITY 25-9, 25-8: YMS Serving — Eliza Gurney 14 points, 5 aces; Brooklynn Bentley 11 points, 7 aces

FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Bennett County, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12

Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Central, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12

Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-14, 25-17, 25-12

FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Axtell def. Medicine Valley, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

Gordon/Rushville def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-18, 25-16, 25-12

South Platte def. Hay Springs, 25-9, 25-17, 25-14

St. Mary’s def. Spalding Academy, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17

Twin Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-7, 25-16, 25-7

Harvest Festival Invite

Aurora def. Kearney Catholic, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21

Aurora def. Minden, 25-18, 25-16

Chadron def. Gothenburg, 14-25, 29-27, 25-20

Kearney Catholic def. Minden, 25-13, 25-13

Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22

Ogallala def. Aurora, 25-19, 28-26, 26-24

Ogallala def. Minden, 25-9, 25-15

St. Paul def. Chadron, 26-24, 25-13

St. Paul def. Gothenburg, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17

St. Paul def. York, 25-18, 25-13

York def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-19

York def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-19

LPS Classic

Pool C

Gretna def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 31-29

Omaha Marian def. Gretna, 25-17, 25-15

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 26-24, 25-21

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-17, 25-15

Pool D

Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-14

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-17

North Platte def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-18

North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-16

FOOTBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES

Arlington/Lake Preston 36, Deubrook 6

Belle Fourche 42, Hot Springs 12

Brandon Valley 63, Rapid City Central 27

Bridgewater-Emery 52, McCook Central/Montrose 6

Britton-Hecla 14, Florence/Henry 6

Brookings 43, Madison 14

Canistota/Freeman 50, Irene-Wakonda 0

Canton 14, Huron 12

Castlewood 41, Colman-Egan 12

DeSmet 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Dell Rapids 23, Mitchell 22

Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Avon 8

Dupree 42, Newell 28

Hamlin 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Hanson 52, Bon Homme 13

Harding County 48, Hill City 0

Harrisburg 32, Aberdeen Central 7

Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Waverly-South Shore 12

Howard 57, Chester 14

Langford 52, Northwestern 8

Lemmon/McIntosh 52, Faith 0

Lyman 46, Rapid City Christian 20

Milbank 27, Groton Area 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44, Chamberlain 14

North Border 44, Faulkton 20

Parkston 27, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 8

Platte-Geddes 58, Kimball/White Lake 6

Redfield 34, Webster 6

Scotland 66, Centerville 34

Scottsbluff, Neb. 35, Custer 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42, Rapid City Stevens 0

Sioux Falls Washington 44, Watertown 29

St. Thomas More 41, Spearfish 7

Stanley County 22, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 20

Sturgis Brown 14, Douglas 6

Viborg-Hurley 52, Baltic 20

Wall 34, Kadoka Area 12

Warner 25, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 24

West Central 25, Tri-Valley 8

Wolsey-Wessington 42, Corsica/Stickney 6

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 27, Wagner 6

Yankton 34, Vermillion 21

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Colome vs. Burke, ppd.

Sisseton vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.

Tea Area vs. Pierre, ppd.

Valentine, Neb. vs. Winner, ccd.

FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Adams Central 21, Cozad 13

Allen 50, Homer 13

Anselmo-Merna 80, Ainsworth 20

Aquinas 22, Crofton 14

Arcadia-Loup City 32, Amherst 7

Archbishop Bergan 56, Omaha Concordia 6

Arthur County 46, Paxton 26

Ashland-Greenwood 28, Wayne 20, OT

Auburn 49, Douglas County West 14

Aurora 35, Omaha Gross Catholic 21

Battle Creek 27, Columbus Scotus 26

Beatrice 47, Elkhorn North 21

Bellevue East 32, Lincoln High 15

Bellevue West 49, Millard South 29

Bishop Neumann 42, Tekamah-Herman 6

Blue Hill 33, Lawrence-Nelson 6

Bridgeport 27, Gibbon 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 80, High Plains Community 6

Burwell 57, Ravenna 12

Cambridge 32, Arapahoe 18

Central City 49, Lexington 0

Central Valley 36, Riverside 14

Centura 27, Hastings St. Cecilia 7

Chadron 16, Gering 14

Creighton 46, Boyd County 8

Cross County 52, Nebraska Christian 32

Diller-Odell 64, Omaha Christian Academy 12

Doniphan West, Kan. 44, Johnson-Brock 22

Doniphan-Trumbull 30, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 22

Dundy County-Stratton 42, Hitchcock County 0

Elgin Public/Pope John 24, CWC 22

Elkhorn 38, Blair 28

Elkhorn South 44, Lincoln Southwest 0

Elm Creek 26, Southern Valley 22

Elmwood-Murdock 66, East Butler 26

Falls City 46, Louisville 6

Fillmore Central 32, Fairbury 14

Franklin 60, Elba 6

Freeman 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 8

Fremont 22, Grand Island 21

Garden County 44, Mullen 34

Grand Island Central Catholic 20, North Platte St. Patrick’s 13

Grand Island Northwest 21, Waverly 20, OT

Gretna 35, Lincoln Pius X 3

Guardian Angels 38, Madison 16

Heartland Lutheran 86, Lewiston 58

Hemingford 54, Morrill 30

Hi-Line 68, Maxwell 30

Holdrege 34, Sidney 10

Howells/Dodge 40, Wisner-Pilger 22

Humphrey St. Francis 62, Wausa 6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Shelby/Rising City 12

Kenesaw 48, Giltner 6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34, Elkhorn Valley 14

Leyton 61, Hyannis 24

Lincoln Christian 19, Columbus Lakeview 14

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49, Schuyler 6

Loomis 47, Overton 16

Malcolm 30, Centennial 7

McCook 41, Seward 14

Medicine Valley 36, Axtell 26

Meridian 56, St. Edward 25

Minden 43, Hershey 0

Mitchell 56, Chase County 8

Nebraska City Lourdes 58, Palmyra 18

Norris 28, Omaha Roncalli 17

North Bend Central 42, Boys Town 29

North Platte 35, Lincoln North Star 21

Oakland-Craig 38, Logan-Magnolia, Iowa 0

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 60, Cedar Bluffs 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 28, Bennington 25

Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-LaVista South 27

Ord 42, Broken Bow 0

Papillion-LaVista 36, Norfolk 7

Parkview Christian 38, Pawnee City 26

Perkins County 43, Bayard 8

Pierce 56, Arlington 13

Plattsmouth 35, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7

Pleasanton 70, Ansley-Litchfield 52

Ponca 49, Twin River 18

Potter-Dix 46, Crawford 8

Ralston 33, York 12

Raymond Central 20, Fort Calhoun 6

Sandhills/Thedford 49, Twin Loup 6

Scottsbluff 35, Custer, S.D. 0

Southwest 25, Silver Lake 6

St. Paul 35, Gothenburg 6

Stanton 42, Clarkson/Leigh 20

Stuart 20, Cody-Kilgore 18

Sutherland 56, Kimball 20

Sutton 42, Lincoln Lutheran 31

Syracuse 21, Superior 20, OT

Thayer Central 56, Johnson County Central 22

Tri County 66, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 6

Wahoo 38, Milford 0

Walthill 50, Emerson-Hubbard 32

Wauneta-Palisade 75, Banner County 0

Weeping Water 48, Conestoga 8

West Holt 34, Summerland 22

West Point-Beemer 53, O’Neill 14

Wynot 70, Randolph 14

Yutan 54, South Sioux City 14

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Alliance vs. Hastings, ccd.

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Yutan, ccd.

Boone Central vs. Central City, ccd.

Hartington-Newcastle vs. Plainview, ccd.

Kearney vs. Millard West, ccd.

Lexington vs. Crete, ccd.

Ogallala vs. Kearney Catholic, ccd.

Osceola vs. Fullerton, ccd.

Sioux County vs. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., ccd.

Valentine vs. Winner, S.D., ccd.

Wilber-Clatonia vs. Sandy Creek, ccd.

