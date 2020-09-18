BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Nustar 426
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Plath Chiropractic 1197
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jay Weaver 233,228, Robin Holec 226, Darwin Gerlach 224, Devin Henry 224
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Jay Weaver 684, Robin Holec 634, Dan Redowl 629, Steve Metteer 602, Darwin Gerlach 587
STANDINGS: Nustar 20, Plath Chiropractic 15, Santee?TBA 14, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 11, Santee 10, Shake & Bake 7, The Reichs 1
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (9/16) Plath Chiropractic 906; (9/9) Manitou 969
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (9/16) Manitou 2581; (9/9) Manitou 2680
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (9/16) JJ Peterson 289-289, Cody Henrichsen 268, Todd Kautz 258, Chuck Turner 257; (9/9) JJ Peterson 278, Mike Dooley 269, Nels Thorsted 267, Mike Kruse 266, Tony Osborn 257
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (9/16) JJ Peterson 767, Cody Henrichsen 748, Tony Osborn 682, Mike Kruse 667, Chuck Turner 660; (9/9) Mike Dooley 713, Tim Dooley 707, Tony Osborn 697, JJ Peterson 692, Mike Kruse 687
STANDINGS: Stockwell Engineers 44, Barta Trucking 39, Kruse’s Pro Shop 37, Manitou 29, Plath Chiropractic 26.5, Czeckers 24.5, Coca-Cola 22, Old Lumber Company 13, J.R. Sports Cards 7
MOONSHINERS
HIGH TEAM GAME: Neugebauer Trucking 618
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Neugebauer Trucking 1684
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Greg Neugebauer 242, Kevin Solberg 226, Tim Cross 221, Elaine Lane 198, Becky Frank 155
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Kevin Solberg 621, Greg Neugebauer 614, Elaine Lane 516
STANDINGS: Neugebauer Truckign 23-7, Two Men & Baby 20-10, Lickety Splits 17-13, Cheshire Cats 14-16, Unholy Rollers 13-17, L&S 10-20, Mixups 8-22
HIGHLIGHTS: Nathan List 3-10
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Vogt Cleaners 874
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Vogt Cleaners 2476
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Judy Barta 216, Sharon Mernin 213, Jane Rhoades 188 (errorless)
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Judy Barta 599, Sharon Mernin 563, Jane Rhoades 533, Joan Tammen 478, Edwena Turner 469
STANDINGS: Vogt Cleaners 7-1, Downtown Screen Printing 5-3, Hideout Studio and Spa 5-3, Truxedo 3-5, Laser Barn 3-5
HIGHLIGHTS: Patty Bolhouse 4-5-7; Connie Heying – turkey; Eileen Honner – turkey; Jane Rhoades 3-10, 4-10; Sharon Mernin – crow; Judy Barta – Crow, 3-10
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Livin’ On A Spare 513
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Livin’ On A Spare 1520
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Frank Osborn Jr. 257-246 (both errorless), Kelly Mernin 223-207 (both errorless), Terry Bitsos 207, Kathy Driver 228-225 (both errorless), Sharon Mernin 200, Jordan Drotzman 168
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Frank Osborn Jr. 726, Kelly Mernin 630, Michael Wuebben 557, Kathy Driver 660, Sharon Mernin 548, Jane Rhoades 453
HIGHLIGHTS: Eileen Honner 3-10; Susan Bitsos 5-10; Brendan Gramkow 6-7; Crystal Povondra 3-10
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
SEVENTH GRADE
Sept. 17 Results
A — SOUTH SIOUX CITY DEF. YANKTON 25-20, 25-18: YMS Serving — Kaelyn Hoilien 7 points, 4 aces; Kendall Solomon 3 points
B — YANKTON DEF. SOUTH SIOUX CITY 25-15, 25-9: YMS Serving — Jaden Schaefer 16 points, 13 aces; Kyra Zuck 14 points, 13 aces
C — YANKTON DEF. SOUTH SIOUX CITY 25-18, 25-17: YMS Serving — Jazzlyn Snoozy 9 points, 2 aces; MaShayla Hayes 15 points, 6 aces
D — YANKTON DEF. SOUTH SIOUX CITY 25-9, 25-8: YMS Serving — Eliza Gurney 14 points, 5 aces; Brooklynn Bentley 11 points, 7 aces
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Bennett County, 25-18, 25-16, 25-12
Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Central, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12
Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-14, 25-17, 25-12
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Axtell def. Medicine Valley, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23
Gordon/Rushville def. Bennett County, S.D., 25-18, 25-16, 25-12
South Platte def. Hay Springs, 25-9, 25-17, 25-14
St. Mary’s def. Spalding Academy, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17
Twin Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-7, 25-16, 25-7
Harvest Festival Invite
Aurora def. Kearney Catholic, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
Aurora def. Minden, 25-18, 25-16
Chadron def. Gothenburg, 14-25, 29-27, 25-20
Kearney Catholic def. Minden, 25-13, 25-13
Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22
Ogallala def. Aurora, 25-19, 28-26, 26-24
Ogallala def. Minden, 25-9, 25-15
St. Paul def. Chadron, 26-24, 25-13
St. Paul def. Gothenburg, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17
St. Paul def. York, 25-18, 25-13
York def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-19
York def. Gothenburg, 25-19, 25-19
LPS Classic
Pool C
Gretna def. Lincoln East, 25-15, 31-29
Omaha Marian def. Gretna, 25-17, 25-15
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 26-24, 25-21
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-17, 25-15
Pool D
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-14
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-17
North Platte def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-18
North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-16
FOOTBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Arlington/Lake Preston 36, Deubrook 6
Belle Fourche 42, Hot Springs 12
Brandon Valley 63, Rapid City Central 27
Bridgewater-Emery 52, McCook Central/Montrose 6
Britton-Hecla 14, Florence/Henry 6
Brookings 43, Madison 14
Canistota/Freeman 50, Irene-Wakonda 0
Canton 14, Huron 12
Castlewood 41, Colman-Egan 12
DeSmet 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Dell Rapids 23, Mitchell 22
Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Avon 8
Dupree 42, Newell 28
Hamlin 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Hanson 52, Bon Homme 13
Harding County 48, Hill City 0
Harrisburg 32, Aberdeen Central 7
Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Waverly-South Shore 12
Howard 57, Chester 14
Langford 52, Northwestern 8
Lemmon/McIntosh 52, Faith 0
Lyman 46, Rapid City Christian 20
Milbank 27, Groton Area 0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44, Chamberlain 14
North Border 44, Faulkton 20
Parkston 27, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 8
Platte-Geddes 58, Kimball/White Lake 6
Redfield 34, Webster 6
Scotland 66, Centerville 34
Scottsbluff, Neb. 35, Custer 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42, Rapid City Stevens 0
Sioux Falls Washington 44, Watertown 29
St. Thomas More 41, Spearfish 7
Stanley County 22, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 20
Sturgis Brown 14, Douglas 6
Viborg-Hurley 52, Baltic 20
Wall 34, Kadoka Area 12
Warner 25, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 24
West Central 25, Tri-Valley 8
Wolsey-Wessington 42, Corsica/Stickney 6
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 27, Wagner 6
Yankton 34, Vermillion 21
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Colome vs. Burke, ppd.
Sisseton vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.
Tea Area vs. Pierre, ppd.
Valentine, Neb. vs. Winner, ccd.
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Adams Central 21, Cozad 13
Allen 50, Homer 13
Anselmo-Merna 80, Ainsworth 20
Aquinas 22, Crofton 14
Arcadia-Loup City 32, Amherst 7
Archbishop Bergan 56, Omaha Concordia 6
Arthur County 46, Paxton 26
Ashland-Greenwood 28, Wayne 20, OT
Auburn 49, Douglas County West 14
Aurora 35, Omaha Gross Catholic 21
Battle Creek 27, Columbus Scotus 26
Beatrice 47, Elkhorn North 21
Bellevue East 32, Lincoln High 15
Bellevue West 49, Millard South 29
Bishop Neumann 42, Tekamah-Herman 6
Blue Hill 33, Lawrence-Nelson 6
Bridgeport 27, Gibbon 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 80, High Plains Community 6
Burwell 57, Ravenna 12
Cambridge 32, Arapahoe 18
Central City 49, Lexington 0
Central Valley 36, Riverside 14
Centura 27, Hastings St. Cecilia 7
Chadron 16, Gering 14
Creighton 46, Boyd County 8
Cross County 52, Nebraska Christian 32
Diller-Odell 64, Omaha Christian Academy 12
Doniphan West, Kan. 44, Johnson-Brock 22
Doniphan-Trumbull 30, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 22
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Hitchcock County 0
Elgin Public/Pope John 24, CWC 22
Elkhorn 38, Blair 28
Elkhorn South 44, Lincoln Southwest 0
Elm Creek 26, Southern Valley 22
Elmwood-Murdock 66, East Butler 26
Falls City 46, Louisville 6
Fillmore Central 32, Fairbury 14
Franklin 60, Elba 6
Freeman 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 8
Fremont 22, Grand Island 21
Garden County 44, Mullen 34
Grand Island Central Catholic 20, North Platte St. Patrick’s 13
Grand Island Northwest 21, Waverly 20, OT
Gretna 35, Lincoln Pius X 3
Guardian Angels 38, Madison 16
Heartland Lutheran 86, Lewiston 58
Hemingford 54, Morrill 30
Hi-Line 68, Maxwell 30
Holdrege 34, Sidney 10
Howells/Dodge 40, Wisner-Pilger 22
Humphrey St. Francis 62, Wausa 6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Shelby/Rising City 12
Kenesaw 48, Giltner 6
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34, Elkhorn Valley 14
Leyton 61, Hyannis 24
Lincoln Christian 19, Columbus Lakeview 14
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49, Schuyler 6
Loomis 47, Overton 16
Malcolm 30, Centennial 7
McCook 41, Seward 14
Medicine Valley 36, Axtell 26
Meridian 56, St. Edward 25
Minden 43, Hershey 0
Mitchell 56, Chase County 8
Nebraska City Lourdes 58, Palmyra 18
Norris 28, Omaha Roncalli 17
North Bend Central 42, Boys Town 29
North Platte 35, Lincoln North Star 21
Oakland-Craig 38, Logan-Magnolia, Iowa 0
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 60, Cedar Bluffs 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 28, Bennington 25
Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-LaVista South 27
Ord 42, Broken Bow 0
Papillion-LaVista 36, Norfolk 7
Parkview Christian 38, Pawnee City 26
Perkins County 43, Bayard 8
Pierce 56, Arlington 13
Plattsmouth 35, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7
Pleasanton 70, Ansley-Litchfield 52
Ponca 49, Twin River 18
Potter-Dix 46, Crawford 8
Ralston 33, York 12
Raymond Central 20, Fort Calhoun 6
Sandhills/Thedford 49, Twin Loup 6
Scottsbluff 35, Custer, S.D. 0
Southwest 25, Silver Lake 6
St. Paul 35, Gothenburg 6
Stanton 42, Clarkson/Leigh 20
Stuart 20, Cody-Kilgore 18
Sutherland 56, Kimball 20
Sutton 42, Lincoln Lutheran 31
Syracuse 21, Superior 20, OT
Thayer Central 56, Johnson County Central 22
Tri County 66, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 6
Wahoo 38, Milford 0
Walthill 50, Emerson-Hubbard 32
Wauneta-Palisade 75, Banner County 0
Weeping Water 48, Conestoga 8
West Holt 34, Summerland 22
West Point-Beemer 53, O’Neill 14
Wynot 70, Randolph 14
Yutan 54, South Sioux City 14
POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS
Alliance vs. Hastings, ccd.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Yutan, ccd.
Boone Central vs. Central City, ccd.
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Plainview, ccd.
Kearney vs. Millard West, ccd.
Lexington vs. Crete, ccd.
Ogallala vs. Kearney Catholic, ccd.
Osceola vs. Fullerton, ccd.
Sioux County vs. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., ccd.
Valentine vs. Winner, S.D., ccd.
Wilber-Clatonia vs. Sandy Creek, ccd.
