ABERDEEN — Alcester-Hudson and Bon Homme advanced to the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class B Softball Tournament with victories on Thursday at Players Softball Complex.

Alcester-Hudson outlasted Hanson 4-2 in the opening game of the day. Bon Homme held off Gayville-Volin 5-2. Later in the day, Viborg-Hurley dropped a 13-6 decision to Arlington.

