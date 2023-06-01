ABERDEEN — Alcester-Hudson and Bon Homme advanced to the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class B Softball Tournament with victories on Thursday at Players Softball Complex.
Alcester-Hudson outlasted Hanson 4-2 in the opening game of the day. Bon Homme held off Gayville-Volin 5-2. Later in the day, Viborg-Hurley dropped a 13-6 decision to Arlington.
The opening day of the state’s first high school softball tournament also saw the event’s first weather delay, as showers moved into the Aberdeen area between the second and third games of the day. The third and fourth games of the day were played at approximately the same time.
Alcester-Hudson 4, Hanson 2
Alcester-Hudson built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 4-2 victory over eighth-seeded Hanson in a first-round pitching duel.
Alcester-Hudson’s Emma Moller struck out 13 and survived nine Hanson hits and six walks to earn the victory in the circle. Hanson’s Olivia Kayser struck out 11 in taking the loss.
Sarah Ebert had three hits and Delta Pies posted two hits for Alcester-Hudson. Emma Moller and Jaeley Christensen each had a double. Jenna Manning, Ella Serck and Elly Doering each had a hit in the victory.
Cadence Jarding went 3-for-3 for Hanson. Jersey Kampshoff had two hits. Jacey Schoenrock and Jozlynn Tegethoff each doubled. Reese Marek and Kayser each had a hit.
Alcester-Hudson led 2-0 after three innings on a two-run single by Ebert. After getting out of bases loaded jams in the fourth and fifth innings, the Cubs added a run in the bottom of the fifth on a Pies single.
Hanson got on the board with a two-run single by Kampshoff in the top of the sixth. Alcester-Hudson got an insurance run on a Christensen double in the bottom of the sixth, then held on for the victory.
Alcester-Hudson will face Bon Homme in the early semifinal on Friday. Hanson will face Gayville-Volin in the early consolation game.
Bon Homme 5, Gayville-Volin 2
Jurni Vavruska tripled and homered, driving in two, as Bon Homme powered past Gayville-Volin 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The Cavaliers had 10 hits, including five for extra bases. Mylee Branaugh and Taycee Ranek also had triples. Taryn Crites posted a double. Olivia Kaul, Raelee Lanphear, Reyna Alberts and Aspen Schonebaum each had a hit.
“We brought our bats when we needed to,” said Bon Homme head coach Jena Ranek. “We did what we needed to do to win.”
Kendra Beeck-Waterman had two of Gayville-Volin’s five hits. Andrea Miller and Kylee Nelson each doubled. Kayden Bye added a hit.
Kozak picked up the win in the circle, striking out 10 and taking a shutout into the seventh inning. Ayla Dimmer took the loss.
Coach Ranek lauded Kozak’s ability to pitch well in big situations.
“When the pressure is on, the better pitcher she becomes,” Coach Ranek said.
Bon Homme got on the board with Vavruska’s two-run home run in the first inning, then scored one more on Branaugh’s triple in the second. The Cavaliers added insurance runs with a Kaul RBI single and a Ranek triple in the fifth.
A Nelson double with two outs in the seventh put the Raiders on the board, but they could get no closer.
Bon Homme now advances to face top-seeded Alcester-Hudson in the early semifinal. Gayville-Volin draws Hanson in the early consolation game.
Gayville-Volin had been scheduled to face Hanson in a season-opening triangular, but the matchup was cancelled due to poor weather conditions.
Arlington 13, Viborg-Hurley 6
Arlington used a pair of big innings, a five-run third and an eight-run fifth, to surge past the seventh seeded Viborg-Hurley Cougars on Thursday.
Addalyn Steffensen had four hits and Taya Clausen had two triples, a double and five RBI to spark Arlington. Brenley Goebel tripoled and doubled. Sony Johnson doubled and singled. Jolyssa Steffensen also had two hits. Ellisyn Vincent, Madalyn Madsen and Isabelle Steffensen each had a hit.
Gia Miller went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Viborg-Hurley. Raegan Smith doubled and singled, driving in two. Zoey Christensen also doubled. Tatum Lyons, Charley Nelson and Shelby Lyons each had a hit for the Cougars.
Clausen went the distance in the win, striking out 12. Lindemann took the loss, striking out four in her five innings of work. Nelson pitched two innings of shutout relief for the Cougars, striking out two.
Viborg-Hurley struck first, scoring two on Miller’s triple. But the Cardinals answered quickly, scoring five runs in the next half-inning. The Cougars chipped away, scoring a single run in four of the next five innings, but Arlington’s eight-run fifth put the game out of reach.
Arlington advances to the 5:30 p.m. semifinal against Castlewood. Viborg-Hurley faces Deuel in the 12:30 p.m. consolation game.
