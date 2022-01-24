SIOUX FALLS — O’Gorman downed Yankton 147.5 to 134.4 in a prep gymnastics dual on Monday in Sioux Falls.
O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel (38.4) and Audrey Meyer (38.25) finished 1-2 in the all-around, followed by Yankton’s Alison Johnson at 35.7.
Boetel won vault (9.8) and balance beam (9.65), while Meyer won on uneven parallel bars (9.45) and floor exercise (9.85).
Johnson finished in the top four and led the Gazelles in all four events, scoring 8.8 on bars, 8.7 on beam, 9.1 on floor and 9.1 on vault. Ava Koller finished fifth on floor exercise with a 9.0. Callie Boomsma was fifth on the vault, scoring 9.0.
Yankton travels to Hendricks, Minnesota, for a dual with Estelline-Hendricks on Thursday. The dual, the final regular season event for the Gazelles, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at “The Barn.”
O’Gorman also beat Yankton on the JV side, 109.35 to 39.3.
VARSITY: O’Gorman 147.5, Yankton 134.4
ALL-AROUND: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 38.4; 2, Audrey Meyer OG 38.25; 3, Alison Johnson Y 35.7; 4, Reana Manning OG 34.9; 5, Grace Miller OG 34.25; OTHER YHS: 7, Callie Boomsma 33.4; t8, Allie Byrkeland, Hailee Gilbery 31.8; 10, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 28.45
BARS: 1, Audrey Meyer OG 9.45; 2, Maeve Boetel OG 9.2; 3, Alison Johnson Y 8.8; 4, Reana Manning, OG 8.75; 5, Teagan Lynch OG 8.5; OTHER YHS: 6, Callie Boomsma 8.45; 9, Allie Byrkeland 7.6; 10, Hailee Gilbery 7.5; 12, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.35
BEAM: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 9.65; 2, Audrey Meyer OG 9.3; 3, Jadyn Robbins OG 9.05; 4, Alison Johnson Y 8.7; 5, Grace Miller OG 8.65; OTHER YHS: 9, Ava Koller 7.95; 10, Hailee Gilbery 7.7; 11, Callie Boomsma 7.65; 12, Allie Byrkeland 7.3; 13, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 6.1
FLOOR: 1, Audrey Meyer OG 9.85; 2, Maeve Boetel OG 9.75; 3, Alison Johnson Y 9.1; 4, Grace Miller OG 9.05; 5, Ava Koller Y 9.0; OTHER YHS: t9, Callie Boomsma 8.3; t11, Allie Byrkeland, Hailee Gilbery 8.2; 13, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 6.7
VAULT: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 9.8; 2, Audrey Meyer OG 9.65; t3, Alison Johnson Y, Grace Miller OG 9.1; 5, Callie Boomsma Y 9.0; 0THER YHS: 7, Allie Byrkeland 8.7; 8, Ava Koller 8.65; t11, Hailee Gilbery 8.4; t12, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.3
JUNIOR VARSITY: O’Gorman 109.35, Yankton 39.3
ALL-AROUND: 1, Shannon Heiman OG 31.45; 2, Marissa Byrkeland Y 30.4; 3, Mirtalem Czarnecki OG 30.15; 4, Paige Clausen OG 24.75
BARS: 1, Shannon Heiman OG 7.5; 2, Rose Dvoracek OG 7.1; t3, Marissa Byrkeland Y, Mirtalem Czarnecki OG 6.65; 5, Paige Clausen OG 4.05
BEAM: 1, Shannon Heiman OG 8.35; 2, Mirtalem Czarnecki OG 8.15; 3, Marissa Byrkeland Y 8.05; 4, Teagan Lynch OG 7.6; 5, Paige Clausen OG 6.45; OTHER YHS: 6, Aja Eilers 4.7
FLOOR: 1, Teagan Lynch OG 8.3; 2, Mirtalem Czarnecki OG 7.75; 3, Marissa Byrkeland Y 7.6; 4, Shannon Heiman OG 6.9; 5, Paige Clausen OG 6.35; OTHER YHS: 6, Aja Eilers 4.2
VAULT: 1, Shannon Heiman OG 8.7; 2, Marissa Byrkeland Y 8.1; 3, Paige Clausen OG 7.9; 4, Mirtalem Czarnecki OG 7.6
