WICHITA, Kan. — Mount Marty athletes are among the leaders in both multi-event competitions after the opening day of the Friends University Spring Invitational, which began Thursday in Wichita, Kansas.
MMU’s Mason Schleis leads the pentathlon after day one, scoring 3,563 points. He posted the top marks in the 100 (10.84), long jump (22-6) and 400 (50.48).
Teammate Seth Wiebelhaus is third with 3,411 points after second-best marks in both the shot put (39-8 1/2) and high jump (6-0).
Also for the Lancer men, Michael Beyer (2,902) ranks sixth out of eight competitors.
Ashinee George and Andrea Sucha rank second and third after the opening day of competition in the women’s heptathlon.
George (2,528 points) posted the second-best marks in the 100 hurdles (15.180, shot put (30-8) and 200 (27.01), as well as the third-best mark in the high jump (4-7). Sucha (2,160 points) had the second-best mark in the high jump (4-9 1/2).
The meet continues today (Friday) with the completion of the heptathlon and decathlon, as well as other events. The meet runs through Saturday.
