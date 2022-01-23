CHAMBERLAIN — Yankton scored 34 points to finish eighth in the 10-team River City Rumble wrestling tournament, Saturday in Chamberlain.
Mitchell won the team title, 178.5 to 163 over Chamberlain.
Two Yankton wrestlers earned a spot on the awards stand, led by a runner-up finish from Dylan Sloan at 126 pounds. Vaden Griel posted fourth at 195 pounds.
Yankton returns to dual action on Thursday, traveling to Pierre. Action begins at 5 p.m.
Neligh-Oakdale Inv.
NELIGH, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield beat out Elkhorn Valley for top honors in the 24-team Neligh-Oakdale Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Neligh, Nebraska.
Crofton-Bloomfield scored 236 points to finish ahead of Elkhorn Valley (218.5) and Wayne (154). For Crofton-Bloomfield, Robbie Fischer (106), William Poppe (145), Wyatt Tramp (160) and Jared Janssen (220) won titles.
Creighton scored 26 points on the day, with Shane Farnik placing eighth at 138 pounds.
Girls’ Neligh-Oakdale Inv.
NELIGH, Neb. — Crofton scored 36 points to place third in the 10-team Neligh-Oakdale Invitational girls’ wrestling tournament, Saturday in Neligh, Nebraska.
Lakeview won with 62 points, beating out Ord (47) and Crofton (36).
Madisen Petersen won the 120-pound title and Annabelle Poppe finished third at 185 pounds for the Warriors.
Winner Inv.
WINNER — Winner edged out Custer for top honors in the 15-team Winner Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Winner finished with 229 points, beating out Custer (203) and Burke-Gregory (162). Maxton Brozik (113), Kaden Keiser (145) and Riley Orel (160) won titles. All three — Brozik (26-0), Keiser (33-0) and Orel (23-0) — remained undefeated.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon was fourth with 157 points. Isaac Crownover led the way, winning the 182-pound title.
Parker placed fifth with 152.5 points. Levi Wieman won the 220-pound title for the Pheasants.
Wagner was seventh, scoring 114.5 points. Jhett Breen (132) and Brennan Leines (285) won titles for the Red Raiders.
Dakota XII Conf.
CANTON — Canton edged Tea Area for the boys’ title in the Dakota XII Conference Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Canton.
For Canton, Kale Ask (132), Andy Meier (138), Luke Richardson (160), Tanner Meyers (195) and Marshall Baldwin (220) each won titles. Ask (15-0) and Meyer (28-0) remained undefeated on the season.
Vermillion was fifth with 94.5 points. Hayden Schroeder (113), Michael Roob (126) and Zach Brady (285) won titles for the Tanagers.
Elk Point-Jefferson was sixth with 88.5 points. Gavin Jacobs won at 182 pounds for the Huskies.
Dakota Valley scored 26 points on the day. Jackson Boonstra finished second at 145 pounds for the Panthers.
Girls’ Dakota XII Conf.
CANTON — Canton rolled to the team title in the Dakota XII Conference Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Canton.
Canton finished with 78.5 points, well ahead of West Central (35) and Dell Rapids (25). For Canton, Jaryn Warejcka (120), Carly Ballinger (132), Natalia Long (154), Carlee Laubach (170) and Kiara King (285) won titles.
Dakota Valley scored 22 points in the tournament. Ariana Gomez won the 126-pound title for the Panthers.
Little ‘B’
PARKSTON — Jackson County Central, Minnesota, ran away with team honors in the 15-team Little ‘B’ Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in Parkston.
Jackson County Central finished with 302.5 points. Nolan Ambrose (113), Kie Anderson (120), Logan Butzon (132), Thomas Freking (138), Payton Handevidt (160), Matthew Haley (170), Caleb Vancura (182) and William Freking (195) won titles for JCC, with Ambrose (29-0) remaining undefeated.
Host Parkston was second with 163 points. Gage Reichert (106), Wyatt Anderson (126) and Porter Neugebauer (152) each finished second for the Trojans.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian scored nine points on the day. Carlin Hopkins finished sixth at 132 pounds for the Thunder.
Oakland-Craig Inv.
OAKLAND, Neb. — O’Neill rolled to top honors at the Oakland-Craig Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
O’Neill scored 193 points, beating out Howells-Dodge (149) and Malcolm (136). For O’Neill, Dylan Parks (106), Jon Alden (113), Ty Rainforth (138), Brady Thompson (145) and Salvador Rodriguez (195) winning titles. Pryor Mathews, competing unattached, won the 132-pound title for O’Neill.
Ponca finished eighth with 103 points. Ponca’s Dalton Anderson won the 126-pound title, improving to 30-0 on the season.
Hartington Cedar Catholic finished with 62.5 points. Keegan Carl (106) and Braeden Kleinschmit (132) each finished third for the Trojans.
Quad County Northeast scored 34 points. Kolby Casey placed third at 195 pounds for the Flames.
Tri County Northeast finished with 21 points. Brody Koopman finished fifth at 195 pounds for the Wolfpack.
Kingsbury County Inv.
ARLINGTON — Redfield Area ran away with team honors at the Kingsbury County Invitational on Saturday.
Redfield Area finished with 267 points, well ahead of Brookings (209) and host Kingsbury County (183). Brady Risetter (106), Jacob Fehlman (126), Mason Whitley (145), Mason Fey (160), Corbin Schwartz (182), Sean Domke (195) and Grady Fey (285) won titles for the champion Pheasants. Schwartz (26-0) remains undefeated on the season.
Viborg-Hurley scored seven points on the day. In a non-scoring division, Morgan Lee placed third in the girls’ 126-pound division.
