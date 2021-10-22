The last time the Mount Marty University Volleyball team picked up a sweep over a conference opponent, the Lancers swept College of St. Mary on Sept. 26, 2015.
The six plus year drought ended Friday night in Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
“it feels really good,” Lancer head coach Belen Albertos said. “We played them (Morningside) earlier in the season and we happen to have a good game plan for today. I think that the team improved so much from the last time we played them, and today we saw the results.”
The Lancers swept Morningside 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 Friday night to secure their second win in Great Plains Athletic Conference action this season. The Lancers haven’t won multiple conference games since the 2015-16 season, where they won three conference games.
“Those couple of wins are just helping their confidence to go out because we have been working so hard,” Albertos said. “I tell them, we are getting better and better, but sometimes when you don’t get the result, they don’t see it. So just getting the win shows the result of the hard work they have been doing.”
The Lancers jumped up early in both the first and second sets. The Lancers cruised through set one winning it 25-16, but saw a strong Mustang comeback cut a lead of 10 at 19-9 to a lead of three at 24-21 in set two.
“One thing we need to learn from today is like, hey, teams are going to come back, you’re not going to dominate the whole game,” Albertos said. “I told them, Morningside’s a really good team and we were really good tonight.”
The Lancers called timeouts leading 24-18 and 24-21 in the second set, needing one point to take the 2-0 lead. Following the second timeout, the Lancers handled a Morningside serve and set the ball up for Alex Ruth, who spiked the ball down for a kill to give the Lancers the set.
The third set was a tightly contested contest, as the Lancers wanted the sweep and Morningside was fighting to avoid the setback. Neither side held more than a two point lead for a majority of the set. Finally the Lancers broke through. A short rally gave Mount Marty a 19-17 lead and Morningside quickly called timeout.
The first timeout didn’t stop much of the bleeding for the Mustangs, who burned their second timeout moments later, now down 22-19. Finally, the Mustangs were back in business.
Morningside scored two points out of the timeout and Mount Marty regrouped clinging to the one point advantage. The Lancer timeout worked, and MMU claimed their second win in conference play.
“I think it’s just the beginning of something really good at this program and just getting those wins you get more confidence,” Albertos said. “We are playing a really high level here against ranked teams all the time so I feel we are just going to go up from here.”
The Lancers were led by Gabby Ruth’s 12 kills and Alexis Kirkman’s 10. Both Alex Ruth and Allison Jones tallied nine kills for the Lancers. Ally DeLange tallied 38 assists and seven digs. Zoie Bertsch dug up 14 attacks and Ivy Mines 11.
Sydney Marlow and Meredith Hoffman tallied 10 kills each for Morningside. Sabrian Creason added 14 assists and Bridget Smith 12. Payton Shoquist tallied 12 digs.
The Lancers take on Briar Cliff at home today (Saturday) for Senior Day and Parents Weekend at 3 p.m.
