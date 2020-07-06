When Bryce Ladwig was growing up, he and his late father would have a radio with them as they went hunting.
They would listen to Minnesota Vikings football broadcasts with Paul Allen and Minnesota Twins baseball broadcasts with John Gordon.
Hearing those games sparked something inside Ladwig.
He wanted to be doing the same thing.
“That’s when my interest started,” Ladwig said.
The 29-year-old Aberdeen native eventually got a chance to pursue his dream, and he’s now risen to the position as Sports Director at a Yankton radio station.
Ladwig officially began his new position at KYNT/Riverfront Broadcasting on July 1 and will be the station’s voice of Yankton High School athletics.
For Ladwig, it’s been quite the journey to his new role.
He joined the U.S. Army out of high school and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He then returned home to study sports media and history at the University of South Dakota. Ladwig then worked as a part-time sportswriter at the Press & Dakotan and also worked for KVHT radio in Yankton — he credits former KVHT sports director John Thayer with giving him his start in radio.
Ladwig then joined KYNT in April 2019, and spent last school year doing color commentary for YHS football games and play-by-play for Bucks and Gazelles basketball games.
Ladwig replaces Scott Kooistra in the role as sports director, and Kooistra said Ladwig is well suited and ready for the position.
“Bryce is excellent at planning and organization, and those skills will serve him well in the position as Sports Director,” Kooistra said.
“He has a love of all sports, is passionate about the Yankton community and South Dakota, and has very good local connections helped out by the fact his wife Kaiti is a coach and teacher at YHS.”
Kooistra will broadcast Mount Marty University athletic events during fall, winter and spring seasons this school year, and will also work high school games in Crofton and Hartington in northeast Nebraska before entering full-time retirement in May 2021.
“I’ve enjoyed my time with Scott, and it’ll be nice that he’ll be around for this year,” Ladwig said. “He’s been really nice about letting me run with things.”
Ladwig said he’s excited to get a chance to show listeners what he brings to broadcasts.
“I love the atmosphere of YHS sports. Being there is so much fun,” he said. “What I try to do is make you feel like you’re there, experiencing all of the fun with us.”
Kooistra, who was the voice of YHS athletics for nearly three decades, said he thoroughly enjoyed his time bring those games to radio listeners.
“It’s been a great pleasure to broadcast the Bucks and Gazelles for 25 seasons and I’ve developed wonderful relationships with coaches and administrators,” he said.
“There are terrific lifetime memories of broadcasting so many outstanding student-athletes and thrilling games and championships at YHS.”
