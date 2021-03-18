ABERDEEN — Gradee Sherman’s double-double and another rebounding advantage sent fourth-seeded Viborg-Hurley past fifth-seeded Lyman 53-45 in Thursday’s opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament in Aberdeen.
Sherman recorded 19 points and 17 rebounds for Viborg-Hurley (18-5), which advances to face top-seeded De Smet in tonight’s (Friday) 5 p.m. semifinals.
Hayden Gilbert added 14 points and four rebounds for Viborg-Hurley, while Grant Mikkelsen had six points and eight rebounds, and Carter Gust scored eight points. The Cougars claimed a 44-26 edge in rebounds, including a 17-4 lead in offensive rebounds.
Lyman (19-5) got 11 points from Sam McClanahan and 10 points from Stockton McClanahan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.