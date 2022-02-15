LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wynot each earned the top seed and the right to host their respective sub-district boys’ basketball tournaments, announced Tuesday.
Cedar Catholic will host Sub-District C2-6. Play will begin with fourth-seed Ponca (9-13) against fifth-seed Crofton (5-14) on Monday, Feb. 21, with the winner playing Cedar Catholic (19-4) on Tuesday. Second-seed Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (18-5) will face Hartington-Newcastle (10-11) in the other Tuesday semifinal.
Wynot (19-2) will host Sub-District D2-5, and will face Randolph (1-19) in the semifinals on Feb. 22. Wausa (15-7) draws Winside (4-17) in the other semifinal of the four-team sub-district.
Sub-District champions and the next four wild cards will advance to District finals at a site and time to be announced.
In other sub-districts involving area teams:
— Sub-District D1-5 will be played in Elgin and hosted by Elgin Public-Pope John (18-4). Creighton (6-16) is the fourth seed and will face Osmond (7-15) on Monday, Feb. 21, with the winner playing EP-PJ on Tuesday. Second-seed Bloomfield (9-12) faces Plainview (8-14) in the other semifinal.
— Sub-District D2-6 will be played in O’Neill and hosted by St. Mary’s. Niobrara-Verdigre (3-17) is the fourth seed and will face Chambers-Wheeler Central (0-20) in the first round on Feb. 21, with the winner facing St. Mary’s in the semifinals. Santee (11-9) is the third seed and will face Stuart in the other Feb. 22 semifinal.
NEB. BOYS’ SUB-DISTRICTS
SUB-DISTRICT C2-6
Feb. 21-24 at Hartington, Neb.
First Round, Feb. 21
No. 4 Ponca (9-13) vs. No. 5 Crofton (5-14)
Semifinals, Feb. 22
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (19-4) vs. Ponca/Crofton winner
No. 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (18-5) vs. Hartington-Newcastle (10-11)
Final, Feb. 24
Semifinal winners
SUB-DISTRICT D1-5
Feb. 21-24 at Elgin, Neb.
First Round, Feb. 21
No. 4 Creighton (6-16) vs. No. 5 Osmond (7-15), 7 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 22
No 1 Elgin Public-Pope John (18-4) vs. Creighton/Osmond winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Bloomfield (9-12) vs. No. 3 Plainview (8-14), 7:30 p.m.
Final, Feb. 24
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D2-5
Feb. 22-24 at Wynot, Neb.
Semifinals, Feb. 22
No. 1 Wynot (19-2) vs. No. 4 Randolph (1-19)
No. 2 Wausa (15-7) vs. No. 3 Winside (4-17)
Final, Feb. 24
Semifinal winners
SUB-DISTRICT D2-6
Feb. 21-24 at O’Neill
First Round, Feb. 21
No. 4 Niobrara-Verdigre (3-17) vs. No. 5 Chambers-Wheeler Central (0-20), 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 22
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (20-2) vs. NV/CWC winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Stuart (14-6) vs. No. 3 Santee (11-9), 7:30 p.m.
Final, Feb. 24
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
