SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Fury Red saw their run in the South Dakota USA Softball Youth Fastpitch Tournament end with a 17-11 loss to the South Dakota Renegades on Sunday at Sherman Park.
Bailey Vitek went 3-for-3, and Annika Gordon went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for Yankton. Elle Feser and Rileigh Foster each had two hits. Gracie Brockberg also had a hit. Logan Miller and Paige Hatch each drove in two runs in the effort.
Regan Garry took the loss.
Fury Red 8, S.D. Thunder 4
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Fury Red avenged a bracket-opening loss to the South Dakota Thunder, silencing the Thunder 8-4 on Sunday.
Paige Hatch homered and doubled for Yankton, which scored six runs in the fifth inning to take control. Brooklyn Townsend doubled and singled. Annika Gordon also had two hits. Elle Feser homered, driving in three. Olivia Girard doubled, and Logan Miller, Gracie Brockberg and Bailey Vitek each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out five.
