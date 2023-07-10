SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Fury Red saw their run in the South Dakota USA Softball Youth Fastpitch Tournament end with a 17-11 loss to the South Dakota Renegades on Sunday at Sherman Park.

Bailey Vitek went 3-for-3, and Annika Gordon went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for Yankton. Elle Feser and Rileigh Foster each had two hits. Gracie Brockberg also had a hit. Logan Miller and Paige Hatch each drove in two runs in the effort.

