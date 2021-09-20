The Yankton Bucks fell to fifth in Class 11AA in both the South Dakota Media and South Dakota Football Coaches’ football polls, announced Monday.
Yankton, 2-2 after a 38-35 loss to Class 11AAA third-ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson, hosts Pierre (3-1) for Pioneer Day on Friday. The Governors are second in the media poll and third in the coaches’ poll, receiving votes in both.
Tea Area (4-0) holds the top spot in both Class 11AA polls. Brookings is second in the coaches’ poll and third in the media poll.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— The coaches and media do not agree on the top team in Class 11AAA. The media have Harrisburg (4-0) first and Brandon Valley (4-0) second. The Lynx have the top spot in the coaches’ poll, one vote ahead of the Tigers.
— Canton (4-0) holds the top spot in both Class 11A polls. Second-ranked Madison (4-0) is receiving votes in both polls. West Central (3-1), third in the coaches’ poll, also received a first place vote.
— Winner (5-0) is the only team that is a unanimous top pick in both polls, holding down the top spot in Class 11B.
Elk Point-Jefferson (3-1) is tied for fifth in the media poll and receiving votes in the coaches’ poll. Wagner (3-1) is also receiving votes in the media poll.
— Hanson (4-0) is the top pick in both Class 9AA polls, with third-ranked Florence-Henry (5-0) receiving first place votes in each poll.
Platte-Geddes (3-1) is second in both polls. Canistota-Freeman (3-2) is fourth in the coaches’ poll and fifth in the media poll. Parkston (3-2) is fifth in the coaches’ poll and receiving votes in the media poll.
— DeSmet (5-0) holds the top spot in both Class 9A polls, with Howard (5-0) second. Herreid-Selby Area (5-0) and Wall (5-0), ranked third and fourth in the coaches’ poll, each received first place votes. Wall, ranked fifth in the media poll, also received a first place vote in that ranking.
— The polls are deeply divided in Class 9B, with five teams receiving first place votes in the coaches’ poll and four receiving first place votes in the media poll.
In the media poll, Gayville-Volin (3-0) holds the top spot, followed by Faulkton Area (4-1), Avon (4-0) and Harding County-Bison (3-1). Avon leads the coaches’ poll, followed by Gayville-Volin, Harding County-Bison, Faulkton Area and Potter County (4-1). Alcester-Hudson (1-3) is receiving votes in the coaches’ poll.
Avon and Gayville-Volin will meet on Friday, a 2 p.m. start in Gayville.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 20 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (21) 4-0 109 1
2. Brandon Valley (1) 4-0 89 2
3. Jefferson 3-1 60 3
4. Lincoln 3-1 43 4
5. Washington 2-2 27 5
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 1, Roosevelt 1.
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (19) 4-0 107 1
2. Pierre (3) 3-1 86 2
3. Brookings 3-1 66 5
4. Aberdeen Central 3-1 40 3
5. Yankton 2-2 26 4
Receiving votes: Watertown 5.
Class 11A
1. Canton (21) 4-0 109 1
2. Madison (1) 4-0 87 2
3. Dell Rapids 3-1 63 3
4. West Central 3-1 39 4
5. Lennox 3-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 13.
Class 11B
1. Winner (22) 5-0 110 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-1 80 2
3. Sioux Valley 3-1 66 3
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 4-0 43 4
T5. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-1 8 RV
T5. McCook Cent./Montrose 3-1 8 5
Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6, Groton Area 3, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Wagner 2, Hot Springs 1.
Class 9AA
1. Hanson (21) 4-0 109 1
2. Platte-Geddes 3-1 67 3
3. Florence/Henry (1) 5-0 53 4
4. Chester Area 3-1 22 5
5. Canistota/Freeman 3-2 21 RV
Receiving votes: Garretson 20, Parkston 17, Hamlin 11, Ipswich 6, Timber Lake 4.
Class 9A
1. De Smet (20) 5-0 107 1
2. Howard (1) 5-0 87 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area 5-0 62 3
4. Wolsey-Wessington 3-1 38 4
5. Wall (1) 5-0 32 5
Receiving votes: Castlewood 1.
Class 9B
1. Gayville-Volin (16) 3-0 95 1
2. Faulkton Area (2) 4-1 81 2
3. Avon (3) 4-0 75 3
4. Harding Co./Bison (1) 3-1 50 4
5. Potter County 4-1 28 5
Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare 1.
S.D. COACHES POLL
CLASS 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (14) 100 4-0
2. Harrisburg (9) 99 4-0
3. Sioux Falls Jefferson 48 3-1
4. Sioux Falls Washington 38 2-2
5. Sioux Falls Lincoln 37 3-1
RECEIVING VOTES: O'Gorman 15
CLASS 11AA
1. Tea Area (20) 111 4-0
2. Brookings (2) 77 3-1
3. Pierre TF Riggs (1) 65 3-1
4. Aberdeen Central 47 3-1
5. Yankton 36 2-2
RECEIVING VOTES: Watertown 8
CLASS 11A
1. Canton (22) 112 4-0
2. Madison (2) 78 4-0
3. West Central (1) 57 3-1
4. Dell Rapids 51 3-1
5. Lennox 32 3-1
RECEIVING VOTES: Sioux Falls Christian 30, Tri Valley 10
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (25) 125 5-0
2. Sioux Valley 76 3-1
3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 63 3-1
4. McCook Central/ Montrose 36 3-1
5. Aberdeen Roncalli 24 4-0
RECEIVING VOTES: Mount Vernon-Plankinton 18, W/WS/SC 14, Elk Point-Jefferson 8
CLASS 9AA
1. Hanson (24) 126 4-0
2. Platte-Geddes 65 3-1
3. Florence/Henry (2) 54 5-0
4. Canistota/Freeman 44 3-2
5. Parkston 32 3-2
RECEIVING VOTES: Garretson 27, Chester 25, Ipswich (1) 24, Hamlin 13, Timber Lake 11
CLASS 9A
1. DeSmet (18) 119 5-0
2. Howard (7) 102 5-0
3. Herreid/Selby Area (2) 68 5-0
4. Wall (2) 55 5-0
5. Wolsey-Wessington 51 3-1
RECEIVING VOTES: Warner 8, Castlewood 5
9B
1. Avon (15) 111 4-0
2. Gayville-Volin (7) 89 3-0
3. Harding County/Bison (2) 79 3-1
4. Faulkton Area (2) 70 4-1
5. Potter County (3) 52 4-1
RECEIVING VOTES: Hitchcock-Tulare 25, Alcester-Hudson 15, Faith 9, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.