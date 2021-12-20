FORT PIERRE — The Yankton Gazelles earned their first shutout of the season, playing the Oahe Capitals to a scoreless draw in girls’ varsity hockey action on Sunday.
Jayda Tjeerdsma turned away all 35 shots she faced to preserve Yankton’s shutout. Abagail Stewart Fromm made 27 saves for Oahe.
The Gazelles, 1-5-1, are off until a home weekend against Aberdeen, Jan. 8-9.
Oahe 7, Yankton 1
FORT PIERRE — Ashton Lee scored twice to lead Oahe past Yankton in varsity girls’ hockey action on Saturday.
Brylee Kafka added a goal and an assist in the victory.
Lainie Keller scored for Yankton, converting assists from Hailey Bottolfson and Ryleigh Weidenbach.
Abagail Stewart Fromm stopped all 10 shots she faced, and Sophia Peschong stopped five of the six shots she faced for Oahe. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 34 saves for Yankton.
Varsity Boys
Oahe 9, Yankton 1
FORT PIERRE — Carter Sanderson, Keller Herman and Dre Berndt each scored twice as Oahe downed Yankton 9-1 in boys’ varsity hockey action on Sunday.
Sanderson and Herman each had an assist. Jarron Beck and Ashton Griese each had three assists in the victory.
Donnyraee Marshall scored for Yankton, converting assists from Luke Abbott and Dawson Vellek.
Colin Lee made eight saves for Oahe in the win. Jacob Larson stopped 40 shots for Yankton.
The Bucks, 0-6, are off until a home game against Sioux Falls I on Jan. 2.
Oahe 11, Yankton 0
FORT PIERRE — Keenan Howard had three goals and an assist to lead Oahe past Yankton 11-0 in boys’ varsity hockey action on Saturday.
Carter Sanderson posted two goals and an assist, and Ashton Griese had a goal and three assists in the victory.
Carter Schulz stopped all 12 shots he faced for Oahe. Jacob Larson made 24 saves for Yankton.
Bantam A
Yankton 10, Oahe 2
FORT PIERRE — The Yankton Miracle will enter the Christmas break on a four-game win streak after a 10-2 victory over Oahe in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Sunday.
Jack Pedersen, Dawsn Thoms and Jace Sedlacek each scored twice for Yankton, with Thoms recording an assist. Tucker Renken had a goal and three assists. Kade Schramm had a goal and two assists. Kylen O’Connor had a goal and an assist. Anders Van Olson also scored. Easton Vellek added three assists in the victory.
Liam Livermont and Jonas Farmen scored for Oahe.
Luke Moeller made 17 saves for Yankton. Samuel Skjonsberg had 16 saves for Oahe.
Yankton is off until a Jan. 8 home matchup with Brandon Valley.
Yankton 10, Oahe 0
FORT PIERRE — Four different Yankton players had four points each as the Miracle blanked Oahe 10-0 in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Saturday.
Jack Pedersen and Jace Sedlacek each had two goals and two assists, and Tucker Renken had four assists for Yankton. Kylen O’Connor posted two goals and an assist. Kaden Hunhoff, Kade Schramm, Anders Van Olson and Dawsn Thoms each had a goal and an assist in the victory.
Luke Moeller stopped all 15 shots to preserve the shutout for the Miracle. Samuel Skjonsberg stopped 19 shots for Oahe.
Bantam ‘B’
Yankton 7, Oahe 1
FORT PIERRE — Yankton finished a weekend sweep of Oahe with a 7-1 victory over the Capitals in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Sunday.
Elijah Larson and Cooper Larsen each posted hat tricks for Yankton, with Larson recording two assists and Larsen posting one assist. Kobe Koletzky also scored a goal. Grady Van Cleave, Oliver Crandall and Dylan Steil each had an assist in the Miracle victory.
Tryton Parmely scored for Oahe.
Garrett Haas made 16 saves in goal for Yankton. Noah Eaton stopped 20 shots for Oahe.
The Miracle are off until a home weekend against Aberdeen, Jan. 8-9.
Yankton 6, Oahe 1
FORT PIERRE — Three different Yankton players scored two goals each as the Miracle downed Oahe 6-1 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday.
Grady Van Cleave had two goals and an assist for Yankton. Elijah Larson and Cooper Larsen each had two goals. Kobe Koletzky and Kyler Kozak each had an assist in the victory.
Tryton Parmely scored for Oahe.
Ryan Turner turned away 18 shots for Yankton. Noah Eaton made 17 saves for Oahe.
