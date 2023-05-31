VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota had 21 athletes named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District teams in the six spring sports that competed in 2022-23.

The Coyotes saw five women’s track and field athletes, five men’s track and field athletes, one women’s tennis player, three men’s golfers, two women’s golfers and five softball players honored as CSC Academic All-District selections.

