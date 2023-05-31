VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota had 21 athletes named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District teams in the six spring sports that competed in 2022-23.
The Coyotes saw five women’s track and field athletes, five men’s track and field athletes, one women’s tennis player, three men’s golfers, two women’s golfers and five softball players honored as CSC Academic All-District selections.
Women’s track & field honorees included Gen Hirata, Abrille Jirele, Erin Kinney, Marleen Mülla and Jacy Pulse. Men’s track and field honorees included Charlie Babcock, Marshall Fourot, Eerik Haamer, Dylan Kautz and Hugo Murvan. The women’s tennis honoree was Bea Havlickova. Men’s golf honorees included Ben Hicks, Ryan Neff and Max Schmidtke. Women’s golf honorees included Danica Badura and Akari Hayashi. Softball honorees included Clara Edwards, Bela Goerke, Gabby Moser, Aleesia Sainz and Courtney Wilson.
