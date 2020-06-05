Derrik Nelson had five hits and five RBI to lead the Yankton Tappers past Scotland 20-6 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Nelson had two home runs and two doubles among his four hits. Colin Muth had three hits — a a home run and two doubles — and four RBI. Kory Bromley doubled and singled. Mason Townsend and Ross Heine each had two hits. Caid Koletzky doubled, and Mitch Gullikson and Alex Mueller each had a hit in the victory.
For Scotland, Hunter Martin doubled and singled, driving in three, to lead the way. Jim Hlavac had a hit and two RBI. Nate Kucera and Sawyer Schultz each had a hit in the effort.
Adam Goodwillie picked up the win, striking out seven in the seven-inning contest. Jac Conrad took the loss.
Yankton, 4-0, hosts Menno on Sunday. Scotland hosts Wynot on Sunday.
SCOTLAND 103 002 — 6 5 4
TAPPERS 510 914 — 20 17 3
Jac Conrad, Sawyer Schultz and Dalton Mogck; Adam Goodwillie and Kory Bromley
Thursday
Crofton 11, Irene 8
IRENE — Crofton held off a late Irene surge to edge the Cardinals 11-8 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Crofton led 6-1 and 11-4 before Irene rallied with four runs in the eighth. The Cardinals had the bases loaded in the ninth, but could not capitalize.
Austin Hegge had three hits, and Corey Roach had two hits, including a grand slam, and five RBI to lead Crofton. Nick Hegge also had two hits. James Kaiser added a double in the victory.
Simon Healy had two hits, including a two-run home run, for Irene. Dusty Livingston, Adam Gale, Jamison Kleinsasser, Bryant Knodel and Dillon Turner each had two hits for the Cardinals.
Nick Hegge, who pitched four innings of relief, was credited with the victory. Matt Sees took the loss.
Crofton travels to Lesterville on Sunday. Irene hosts the Yankton Lakers on Sunday.
CROFTON 004 240 100 — 11 11 1
IRENE 010 300 040 — 8 14 5
Ben Hegge, Nick Hegge (5), Austin Hegge (9) and Alec Martin; Matt Sees, Jamison Kleinsasser (6) and Tate Gale
Mount Vernon 17, Platte 8
PLATTE — Chase Hetland went 4-for-6 with two doubles and five RBI to lead Mount Vernon past Platte 17-8 in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Bradley Dean had three hits, including a home run, for Mount Vernon. Cameron Deinert tripled and singled, driving in three. Spencer Neugebauer doubled and singled, driving in three. Briggs Havlik and Tate Deinert each had two hits in the victory.
Baley Miller picked up the win.
MOUNT VERNON 511 030 214 — 17 17 3
PLATTE 003 020 102 — 8 9 5
Alexandria 12, Corsica-Stickney 2
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Angels used a pair of five-run innings to power past Corsica-Stickney 12-2 in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Peyton Smith went 3-for-4 with a double , and John Greicar had two doubles and six RBI to lead Alexandria. Michael Schoettmer doubled and singled in the win.
Kris Menning had two hits and Arron Groeneweg doubled for Corsica-Stickney.
Ethan Davis went the distance in the seven-inning game, striking out 11. Menning took the loss.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 002 000 0 — 2 7 3
ALEXANDRIA 050 151 X — 12 11 0
Kris Menning, Nathan Blom (4), Gavin Zomer (6) and Blake Moke; Ethan Davis and Michael Schoettmer
