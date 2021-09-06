HARRIS, Mich. --- South Dakota State University Men’s Golf placed sixth at the Island Resort Intercollegiate as Matthew Schaefer notched a top-five finish Sunday-Monday evening.
The Jackrabbits tallied a total of 24-over-par that put them in sixth on the leaderboard out of the ten teams that made the trip to Michigan for the Labor Day tournament. SDSU sat in fourth place (+8) after play concluded Sunday.
Schaefer, a senior from Fordyce, Nebraska, navigated his way around Sage Run Golf Club quite well as he carded two below par rounds (-1, -2) Sunday. He did end up shooting a 75 (+3) Monday, but still claimed fifth overall and was the first Jackrabbit listed on the leaderboard. Schaefer rolled in 10 birdies for the tourney, three behind the leader.
SDSU will make a trip out to Madison, Wisconsin for the Badger Invitational slated for Sept. 26-28.
