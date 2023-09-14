Head coach Brady Muth wants the Yankton Bucks to treat every game “like the Super Bowl.”
Still, the No. 2 Bucks’ next “Super Bowl” against the No. 1 Pierre Governors is not any ordinary Super Bowl.
“I’m not going to tell you it’s just another game,” Muth said. “Our guys are smart enough to know that this (game) carries a little extra weight. The task at hand is teaching them how to manage that. There are going to be big games. How do you handle a big-game situation without letting it get too big for yourself?”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field. Both teams enter the matchup 3-0. Yankton currently sits first in the Class 11AA Power Points standings, with Pierre third.
Pierre head coach Steve Steele pointed to the success of the Governors’ defense, which has given up eight points in its first three games.
“They’ve done a good job of continuing to fly to the football,” Steele said. “They’re playing extremely physical right now. They’ve given the offense time to find themselves and we’re starting to do that now. Last week (a 62-8 Govs win over Mitchell) showed we’re starting to get there.”
Bucks quarterback Lucas Kampshoff is looking forward to the challenge of playing the Governors defense.
“They run a little bit of a different defense,” Kampshoff said. “They are physical and have good athletes.”
Offensively, the Governors have numerous athletes, including quarterback Cade Kaiser, running back Brock Moser and wide receiver Jett Zabel. The versatility with formations Pierre runs helps them create a balanced approach.
“You allow for situations where you have to empty a box because they put four or five guys out wide,” Muth said. “Then, they run it with a double tight surface. You’ve got to spread out to cover all those people. There’s one guy in the backfield. You would think it’d be easy enough to put a spy and follow the quarterback. There is some of that in play, but it’s also making sure that there’s going to be a hat on a hat and our individual has to beat their individual.”
While the Governors might not throw it through the air as much as they did with now-Ohio State Buckeye Lincoln Kienholz, Kaiser has 549 yards and 10 touchdown passes on the year, completing 75% of his passes. He also has 313 yards rushing with two scores.
“Cade can sling it,” Steele said. “He’s a very good quarterback in his own right. He’s shown that both with arms and legs that he’s very capable back there.”
The Bucks have shown an ability to be able to adjust on the fly, especially after going down 14-0 in last week’s 31-20 victory at Watertown. After the Arrows’ Juven Hudson had 88 yards rushing in the first quarter, Yankton went back to an even front to contain him in the second and third quarters.
“We go into every game with ‘exit ramps,’” Muth said. “The defense we put on the field to start the game was an odd front. We should have had a lot more success with that defensive front, but our guys weren’t comfortable in it. They weren’t playing as fast as they need to. (Defensive coordinator Justin) Olson made one small personnel change and our guys didn’t flinch. That’s what’s satisfying. You’ve got a situation where things aren’t necessarily going right. We had to make a chance and nobody panicked.”
Whether it is on offense or defense, Muth likes how the team is responding to adjustments made in-game and credited Olson and offensive coordinator Terry Huber.
“They communicate that with our players so well that when things do go awry, and we don’t do well, we have that adjustment there and everybody knows what we’re doing,” Muth said. “Moving forward if we can keep making adjustments and make sure we do enough homework that we have the right adjustments in place, we’re going to have some success.”
The Bucks and Governors look for victory No. 4 of the season at 7 p.m. Friday.
Pierre (3-0) at Yankton (3-0)
7 p.m., Crane-Youngworth Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 33-19. Pierre has won the last four and eight of the last nine.
LAST MEETING: Pierre topped Yankton 59-31 in the 2022 semifinals on the way a sixth straight Class 11AA title.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton bounced back from a slow start to beat Watertown 31-20. Pierre rolled past Mitchell 62-8.
NEXT UP: Yankton makes the short trip to Tea Area. Pierre hosts Watertown for its homecoming.
