HURON — Yankton tied with Pierre for sixth in the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Golf Tournament. The two-day event concluded Tuesday at Broadland Creek National Golf Course in Huron.
O’Gorman beat Lincoln for the team title. After both teams shot a two-day score of 604, O’Gorman won in a playoff. Watertown finished third at 619, followed by Harrisburg (625) and Brandon Valley (634).
Yankton improved by five strokes over its day one title, finishing with a two-day score of 641. Pierre, which shot a 330 on Monday, carded a 311 to match the Bucks.
Watertown’s Jake Olson shot an even-par 72 on the final day to finish with a two-day score of 142 for medalist honors. Lincoln’s Luke Honner carded a 145, followed by O’Gorman’s Radley Mauney (148), Lincoln’s Bennett Geraets (150) and Rapid City Stevens’ Jackson Swartz (150).
Yankton was led by Easton Vellek, whose two-day score of 158 was good enough to tie for 19th. He was the lone Buck to earn individual medals.
Also for Yankton, Caeden Ekroth and Dawson Vellek tied for 28th at 160. Henry Homstad finished in a tie for 36th at 163. Jace Tramp tied for 52nd at 172. Tate Beste tied for 56th at 173.
Ekroth and Tramp are seniors for the Bucks. Dawson Vellek is a junior, with Homstad a sophomore. Beste and Easton Vellek are both eighth graders.
Class A
MADISON — Vermillion claimed third and Parkston finished fifth in the final team standings of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Golf Tournament. The two-day event concluded on Tuesday in Madison.
Tea Area won the team title despite falling off on the second day. The Titans shot 340 on Tuesday — 11 strokes worse than the opening round — but still finished at 669. West Central was second at 674, followed by the Tanagers (681), Aberdeen Roncalli (687) and the Trojans (719).
Sioux Falls Christian’s Kaleb Jost earned medalist honors with 155, two strokes better than Roncalli’s Mason Carrels (157). Tea Area’s Eric Munson (158) was third, followed by West Central’s Peyton Bettcher (159).
Dakota Valley’s Logan Collette and Vermillion’s Carter Hansen tied for the top area finish, each shooting 164 to place 10th. Beresford’s Derek Maas was 12th, shooting a 166. Vermillion’s Trey Hansen and T.J. Tracy, along with Parkston’s Quinn Bormann, were in a group that tied for 15th at 168.
Also for Vermillion, Ben Burbach shot 181 and Carter Mart shot 192.
Parkston’s Payton Koehn just missed the awards stand, shooting 179 to tie for 27th. Also for the Trojans, Matt Ehler and Landon Weber tied at 186, and Kelby Neugebauer shot 213.
Other area golfers included Dakota Valley’s Dylan Lukken and Isaac Bruns, and Beresford’s Dustin Maas at 181, Elk Point-Jefferson’s Landon Geary at 183 and EPJ’s Carter Langle at 188.
