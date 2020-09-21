BRANDON — The Yankton Gazelles split a pair of matches in a girls’ tennis triangular on Monday in Brandon.
Yankton rolled to an 8-1 victory over Madison.
For the Gazelles, Nora Krajewski, Frannie Kouri, Sabrina Krajewski, Addison Gordon and Kayla Marsh each earned singles victories. The Gazelles swept doubles matches, as Nora Krajewski and Lauren Gillis, Kouri and Marsh, and Sabrina Krajewski and Gordon teamed up for victories.
Brandon Valley claimed a 6-3 victory over the Gazelles in the other match. Nora Krajewski and Sabrina Krajewski each earned singles victories. Sabrina Krajewski teamed up with Gordon for a doubles win.
Yankton finishes its home and dual schedule on Thursday, hosting Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Washington. Start time is 11 a.m. at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts.
YANKTON 8, MADISON 1
SINGLES: Evelyn Graham M def. Lauren Gillis 10-2; Nora Krajewski Y def. Emily Van Liere 10-0; Frannie Kouri Y def. Bella Maxwell 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Savanah Shipley 10-1; Addison Gordon Y def. Bailey Gonyo 10-2; Kayla Marsh Y def. Callie Bounds 10-0
DOUBLES: Gillis-Nora Krajewski Y def. Graham-Van Liere 10-8; Kouri-Marsh Y def. Maxwell-Shipley 11-9; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. Gonyo-Bounds 10-0
JV: Paige Mitzel Y def. Susie Voss 10-0; Lexus Sherman Y def. Macy Patch 10-2; Mitzel-Sherman Y def. Voss-Patch 10-3
BRANDON VALLEY 6, YANKTON 3
SINGLES: Bella Schultz BV def. Lauren Gillis 10-0; Nora Krajewski Y def. Michaela Jerke 10-7; Addy Jackson BV def. Frannie Kouri 10-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Marie Pelletier 11-10 (7-0); Kenzie Polasky Y def. Addison Gordon 10-2; Adrianna Alexander BV def. Kayla Marsh 10-1
DOUBLES: Schultz-Jackson BV def. Gillis-N. Krajewski 10-3; Jerke-Pelletier BV def. Kouri-Marsh 10-7; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. Alexander-Izzy Stone 10-5
JV: Stone BV def. Paige Mitzel 10-5; Addison Meyers BV def. Lexus Sherman 10-3; Polasky-Meyers BV def. Mitzel-Sherman 10-0
