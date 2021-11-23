VERMILLION — South Dakota put six players in double figures on the way to a 99-58 victory over Presentation in men’s basketball action on Tuesday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The contest, which counted as an exhibition for Presentation (7-5), was the third home contest in five days for USD, which went 3-0 in that homestand.
Mason Archambault scored 18 points, Xavier Fuller had 17 points and Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 16 points for USD (4-1). Hunter Goodrick had 12 points and eight rebounds. Max Burchill scored 11 points off the bench. Tasos Kamateros added 10 points in the victory.
Ian Kelly scored a game-high 22 points for Presentation. Lavell Brown added 11 points for the Saints, a NAIA program out of Aberdeen.
USD hits the road Saturday to face the University of Nebraska.
PRESENTATION (7-5)
Ian Kelly 8-15 5-5 22, Jeremiah Gilyard 2-6 0-0 6, Justin Steed 4-7 0-0 9, Lavell Brown 2-5 5-6 11, Maximo Guillermo 0-2 0-0 0, Eric Montanez 0-4 1-2 1, Isaac Sumption 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson Becker 0-0 0-0 0, Jasper Gibson 0-2 0-0 0, Tyler Kartchner 1-2 0-0 2, Kiegan Phung 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 20-48 11-13 58.
SOUTH DAKOTA (4-1)
Hunter Goodrick 5-8 1-2 12, Tasos Kamateros 5-8 0-0 10, Xavier Fuller 7-12 3-4 17, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 6-8 1-1 16, Mason Archambault 6-10 5-6 18, Boogie Anderson 1-2 2-6 4, Max Burchill 3-4 4-4 11, Kanon Koster 1-3 0-0 3, Damani Hayes 3-5 0-2 6, Nikola Zizic 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 38-62 16-25 99.
At the half: USD 50-23. Three-Pointers: USD 7-18 (Perrott-Hunt 3-5, Goodrick 1-2, Archambault 1-4, Burchill 1-2, Koster 1-2, Kamateros 0-2, Fuller 0-1), PC 7-17 (Gilyard 2-4, Brown 2-4, Kelly 1-5, Steed 1-2, Sumption 1-1, Montanez 0-1). Rebounds: USD 39 (Goodrick 8), PC 17 (Kelly 4). Personal Fouls: PC 19, USD 13. Fouled Out: None. Assists: USD 22 (Goodrick 5, Perrott-Hunt 5), PC 2. Turnovers: PC 15, USD 6. Blocked Shots: USD 4 (Perrott-Hunt 2), PC 2. Steals: USD 6 (Archambault 2), PC 2. Attendance: 795.
