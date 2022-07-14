A Damien Janish two-run double in the bottom of the sixth and final inning lifted the Yankton Reds to a 4-3 victory over Sioux Falls Post 15 on the opening day of the Bob Deery Classic baseball tournament, Thursday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Madden McQuade doubled and singled, and Ben Bohlmann had two hits for Yankton. Jianish doubled and Connor Bain added a hit in the victory.
Janish went the distance, striking out seven, for the win.
The tournament continues today (Friday). The Reds play Renner at 8 a.m. and Mitchell at 3 p.m.
Harrisburg 5, Greysox 4
Harrisburg rallied from a 3-0 deficit to claim a 5-4 victory over the Yankton Greysox in the opening game of the Bob Deery Classic, Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Jack Brandt and Noah Hansen had the lone Yankton hits.
Hansen took the loss in relief of Ryan Turner, who struck out three in his four innings of work.
The tournament continues today (Friday). The Greysox play Huron at 4:45 p.m. and Gillette, Wyoming, at 8 p.m.
Other Youth
Black Sox 7, S.F. East 4
The Yankton Black Sox rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to claim a 7-4 victory over Sioux Falls East in youth baseball action on Thursday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Cohen Zahrbock and Easton Nelson each had two hits for Yankton. Trey Sager doubled and Owen Wishon added a hit in the victory.
Mark Kathol pitched five innings, striking out three, for the win. Sager pitched two innings of scoreless relief.
Yankton, 16-12-1, travels to Sioux Falls to face Renner and Sioux Falls East on Tuesday.
